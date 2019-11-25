The Town of Deerfield is holding an upcoming meeting discuss the issue of transfer of development rights, which will control how property “splits” will be handled over the next 10 years.
“This is an important issue because it will affect where new building is allowed,” Town Board member Bill Roelofs said in a release
For the last year the Town’s Plan Commission and Town Board have been working on revising the Town’s Comprehensive Plan, as required every 10 years by state law. Dane County Zoning, which the town abides by, refers to it in its decisions about re-zoning requests, property splits, etc.
The joint meeting of the Town Plan Commission and the Town Board will be Tuesday Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., at the Deerfield Community Center, 10 Liberty St.
“There will be a public hearing on the entire Comprehensive Plan in January, but now is a good time to put your views in on this critical issue,” Roelofs said.
The current draft of the Comprehensive Plan can be accessed on the town’s website at: www.town.deerfield.wi.us/notices-postings/
It is called Draft 2. The relevant section on development rights is on page 28, Roelofs said.
