It not Christmas in my family without a trip to the Holiday in Lights in Olin Park in Madison.We brave the snow every year to drive in circles around the park.
Dozens of designs, made with flickering bulbs, move and glow. Reindeer jump over the road. Santa golfs. Polar bears and dogs and Bucky Badger all shine. Tunnels of blinking white lights make you feel like you’re surrounded by snow.
We drive around twice, because we can never see everything on the first trip.
Families have the same chance to build those lifelong traditions this weekend, during the annual Classic Christmas celebration in Cambridge.
Local kids will remember the gingerbread houses and cookie decorating and tree lighting and musical performances.
And those memories can also include a holiday light display.
The holiday light display in Lake Ripley Park became a tradition in 2011, created by the Cambridge Community Activities Program. And this year, the designs will be new.
Amid the hustle and bustle of Classic Christmas, take a moment to be dazzled.
