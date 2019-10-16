Caitlyn Seitz and Justin Goemans are pleased to announce their engagement.
Seitz, a DeForest resident, is a 2016 Sun Prairie High School graduate. She is employed at Costco as an optician.
Her parents Aaron and Beth Seitz of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
Goemans, a DeForest resident, is a 2013 Sun Prairie High School graduate. He is a deli associate at Costco.
His parents are Steven and Jennifer Goemans of Deerfield, Wisconsin.
The couple are planning for an October 2021 wedding.
