MADISON - Deerfield junior Nicholas Wilfong's first trip to the WIAA State Wrestling Tournament didn't last as long as he hoped.
Wilfong lost in the Division 3 132-pound preliminary round, suffering a 15-0 technical fall to La Crosse Aquinas sophomore Joseph Penchi (37-4), the No. 5 ranked wrestler in the WiWrestling.com poll.
Wilfong finished the season 25-12 despite missing part of the season with an elbow injury.
A full story about Wilfong's first WIAA State Wrestling appearance will run in next week's edition.
