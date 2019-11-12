Local road repairs and rising fire and EMS costs are driving a spending increase in the Town of Oakland for 2020, with a proposed 11.6 percent increase over 2019.
The proposed 2020 budget amounts to about $1.8 million, up from about $1.6 million in 2019.
However, with the state of Wisconsin capping how much the town can increase its portion of the tax levy over 2019, the budget hike is proposed to mostly be covered by reserves and borrowing, Clerk/Treasurer Chris Astrella said.
The tax levy is rising less than 1 percent, up from about $812,000 in 2019 to about $818,000 in 2020. Under state revenue caps, the town is only allowed about a 1.5 percent tax levy increase in 2020, Astrella said.
The Oakland Town Board will hold its annual electors meeting, where voters get to approve the 2020 tax levy, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall, N4450 County Road A.
Astrella said the town’s 2020 tax rate has not yet been set but he expects it to be a “very small” increase over the 2019 tax rate of $2.40 per $1,000 of assessed value.
“For the most part the budget is pretty flat,” Astrella said. “If you were to take out the roads and the fire and EMS borrowing…it’s pretty much status quo from last year,” he said.
Astrella said the town’s highway reserve fund is proposed to drop to about $117,000 in 2020 from about $398,000 in 2019, much of that being tapped to pay for local road repairs in 2019. He said there are no major road projects scheduled for 2020, just a lot of routine repairs.
In its 2020 budget, the town lists more than $1 million in seven reserve accounts, earmarked for general spending, capital equipment, Island Lane, buildings, highways, fire and EMS, and police equipment. It also lists about $197,000 in 2020 in an unrestricted/excess cash fund.
Additionally, about $50,000 in short-term borrowing to cover fire and EMS expenses, mostly tied to the Cambridge Fire and EMS Department, is proposed to be added to the town’s debt load in 2020.
Astrella said that brings the town’s debt load for fire and EMS, gradually amassed in recent years, to about $350,000.
This year’s increase in the town’s portion of the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission budget was nearly 7 percent, and the state of Wisconsin only allows the town to increase its levy about 1.5 percent under levy caps, Astrella.
He said the town’s solution has been to borrow to cover fire and EMS costs, as borrowing is not constrained by levy caps.
“As fire and EMS costs have gone up this is what they have had to do to,” he said. “We have to provide those services to our residents and not paying for them is not an option.”
Astrella said the Town Board could have, alternatively, drawn down its fire and EMS reserve fund but has not chosen not to do that.
Astrella also said the 2020 town budget proposes to spend about $9,000 replacing a fence between the public boat launch near Hoard Curtis Scout Camp in Island Lane, and adjacent residential properties. An informational kiosk at the boat launch is also proposed to replaced, he said.
And the town is also going to be making its first debt payment in 2020 on the 2017 reconstruction of Ripley Road, amounting with interest to about $81,000, Astrella said.
