The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death in the Town of Medina, between Deerfield and Marshall.
According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Department release, deputies were dispatched shortly before noon on Friday, March 13, to 5344 State Highway 73, in the Town of Medina, after a deceased person was discovered in a field, adjacent to some woods on the property.
The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, March 14. There is no danger to the community, the Sheriff's Office said.
