The Cambridge School Board officially has a new member.
The board unanimously voted to appoint retired educator Julie West to the board at its Aug. 19 meeting.
West will fill a vacant position, after longtime board member Heidi Thuli stepped down this summer.
The board appointed West for the duration of the 2019-20 school year. Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said if West wants to continue in the position after that, she’ll have to run for election in April 2020. Two other current board members would also be running. School board members usually serve three-year terms.
West has worked in education for 33 years, holding many roles during that time. After graduating from Northern Illinois University, she served as a classroom teacher and special education teacher.
“I’ve had a varied and positive experience as an educator,” West said.
From there, West consulted the Illinois State Board of Education, oversaw a federal grant for the state board and took on several administrative positions in the Rockford public schools for 19 years.
West said much of her work focused on training teachers, systems of support and creating less restrictive environments for students with disabilities.
Despite working mostly in Illinois, West isn’t new to the area. She first visited Cambridge in college and has owned properties near Lake Ripley since 2002. She retired about two months ago and is moving to Cambridge permanently.
“(We’re) really looking forward to being full-time residents here in Cambridge,” West said.
“Thank you for the opportunity, happy to be here and to meet all of you,” she continued.
Nikolay said West will likely start on the board in September.
SLC Director Position
The district has also hired a new director of the Severson Learning Center, Nikolay announced Aug. 19.
Adam Gould, a former Cambridge Elementary School teacher, was hired as the full-time director, after interviews on Aug. 15.
Gould will replace former director Jennifer Scianna, who stepped away in late June to pursue more education.
Gould has worked in the district before, as an elementary school teacher in the 1990s. He also taught in Edgerton. Nikolay said he had business and construction experience as well, even opening a hardware store.
“Adam’s demeanor, the way he worked with the group and his experience in the environmental sciences arena as well as willingness to take on the agricultural sciences space and also great qualifications in terms of a handyperson…” Board president Tracy Smithback-Travis said.
He’s “multi-dimensional, very relatable, and really has some neat ideas for how to integrate a lot of the curriculum,” she continued.
“He was by far the consensus pick of the committee,” Nikolay said.
“(We’re) looking forward to his work,” Smithback-Travis said.
Some of Gould’s responsibilities will include managing the SLC facility, an 82-acre school farm on Oakland Road. He’ll also coordinate interns, care for animals, write grants and plan opportunities for Cambridge students to visit the farm.
