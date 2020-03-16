SUNDAY

5 a.m. Discover Wisconsin

6:30 a.m. Various

8 a.m. Grace (live at 9 a.m.)

10:30 a.m. St. James

1 p.m. Grace

2:30 p.m. St. Pius

4 p.m. Willerup

5:30 p.m. Presbyterian

8 p.m. St. James

10:30 p.m. Grace

12 a.m. Presbyterian

2:30 a.m. St. James

MON.- TUES.

5 a.m. St. Pius

6:30 a.m. Willerup

8 a.m. Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. St. James

1 p.m. Grace

2:30 p.m. St. Pius

4 p.m. Willerup

5:30 p.m. Presbyterian

8 p.m. St. James

10:30 p.m. Grace

12 a.m. Presbyterian

2:30 a.m. St. James

WED.- SAT.

5 a.m. Discover Wisconsin

6:30 a.m. Umbrella Days

8 a.m. March 21 Lake Ripley Management District

10:30 a.m. March 24 Cambridge Village Board

1 p.m. Craft Fair

2:30 p.m. Discover Wisconsin

4 p.m. Umbrella Days

5:30 p.m. March 21 Lake Ripley Management District 

8 p.m. March 24 Cambridge Village Board

10:30 p.m. Craft Fair

12 a.m. March 21 Lake Ripley Management District

2:30 a.m. March 24 Cambridge Village Board 

