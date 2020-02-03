Donald and Barbara (Nelson) Larson, of Cambridge, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Feb. 6, 2020. Barbara and Donald were married on Feb. 6, 1960 at First Lutheran Church in Stoughton, Wisconsin. They have three children: Linda (Dale) Skaar, Scott (Lore) Larson, and Jackie (George) Waag. They also have four grandchildren: Kimberly (Rory) McAloon, Kelsey Waag, Andrew (Zoey) Waag and Drake (Lexy Wedige) Larson. And they have two great-grandchildren: Aiden McAloon and Kinsley Waag. A family celebration is planned.
