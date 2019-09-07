An state investigation into a December fire at Giovanni’s restaurant on U.S. Highway 18 is closed with no definitive cause found.
An overnight fire on Dec. 9 2018 heavily damaged the historic building in the Town of Oakland, just east of the Dane-Jefferson County line.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Activity launched an investigation into the fire’s cause on Dec. 12, 2018, and closed it May 10, 2019. The Cambridge News recently obtained a copy of its final report.
Investigators did not determine the cause of the fire, the report said. No criminal charges were filed.
After examining the site, officials found that the most damage happened “where the majority of the electrical conductors were located," the report said. They also reported it “was likely a fire in the void space” above the floor level.
The Justice Department got involved at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Nine months after the fire, the restaurant’s owners say they hope to rebuild. They’ve torn down the most damaged parts of the structure, and will be hauling debris away this week, they told the Cambridge News.
“(We) hope to have a resolution with our insurance company soon, as far as what our next move can be,” owner Lee Loveall said. “We really miss our regular customers and are hoping to be back in business late next year.”
