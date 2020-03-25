Tyler Haak capped off a terrific high school career by being named the 2019-20 Trailways South Conference Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Haak, a 6-foot-2 senior guard/forward, helped lead Deerfield to a runner-up finish (9-3) in the Trailways South and 15-10 record overall.
Haak averaged 18.2 points, third in the league, while leading the Demons in both 3-pointers made (22) and 3-point attempts (75). He also grabbed 173 rebounds, had 25 assists, 18 steals and blocked 10 shots.
In his three years on varsity, Haak scored 1,158 points and the Demons went 50-28, never finishing below third in the TSC and Deerfield qualified for its first WIAA State Tournament his sophomore season.
Also named All-Trailways South were Deerfield’s Cal Fisher and Colin Klade.
Fisher, a 5-11 guard, was the only freshman to receive All-TSC honors as a second-team selection. Fisher averaged 16 points while leading the Demons in assists (105) and steals (57) while pulling down 134 rebounds.
Klade, a 6-3 sophomore forward, received honorable mention recognition. Klade led Deerfield in rebounds (189) while averaging 7 ppg. He also blocked a team-high 20 shots.
TRAILWAYS SOUTH CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL
FIRST TEAM
Tyler Haak Deerfield 6-2 Sr.
Tyler Oswald Orfordville Parkview 5-9 Jr.
Justin Swanson Johnson Creek Sr.
Aiden Calderon Palmyra-Eagle Jr.
Ben Venteicher Williams Bay 6-3 Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Cal Fisher Deerfield 5-11 Fr.
Brandon Wilde Palmyra-Eagle 6-0 Sr.
Danny Hammond Palmyra-Eagle 6-6 Sr.
Connor Simonson Orfordville Parkview 6-2 Jr.
Jaden Randall Williams Bay 5-6 Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Colin Klade Deerfield 6-3 So.
Colin Young Madison Country Day 6-3 So.
Phil Emmel Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 5-11 Sr.
Eli Edington Williams Bay 6-2 Sr.
Maverick Kundert Orfordville Parkview 5-10 Sr.
Seth Byington Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 6-0 Jr.
TRAILWAYS SOUTH PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tyler Haak - Deerfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.