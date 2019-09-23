This is part of a series of stories on inductees into the Cambridge School District’s 2019 Blue Jay Hall of Honor and Athletic Hall of Fame. Inductees will be recognized at the annual Blue Jay Hall of Honor banquet at Lake Ripley Country Club on Sept. 29.
For Jen Ditzman – then Jenny Reisenauer – playing high school sports in Cambridge in the 1990s was as much about honing skills as being part of a small-town family.
Ditzman, who graduated in 1996, played varsity volleyball, varsity basketball and varsity soccer at CHS. In those years, she earned all-conference honors in all three sports and went on to play basketball on a full scholarship to UW-Milwaukee.
On Sept. 29, Ditzman will be inducted into the Cambridge School District’s Athletic Hall of Fame. The award will be bestowed at the annual Blue Jay Hall of Honor banquet and induction ceremony at Lake Ripley Country Club. Social hour is at 2 p.m. followed by a 3 p.m. dinner and ceremony. The Cambridge school district is also holding a 1 p.m. open house at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way.
Looking back, Ditzman, today a high school English teacher in Green Bay working toward a vision of being a high school principal, CORRECT? says the Cambridge community embraced her in a way that helped her succeed in sports. And in life.
Ditzman had discovered a love for basketball at an early age, “dribbling around and playing when I was a little girl.”
In seventh and eighth-grade, Nikolay Middle School girls basketball coach Leslie Mueller stepped in as a mentor. Mueller, at the time, was also CHS’ girls soccer coach and she urged Ditzman to try that sport, too.
“I was afraid to play soccer and she was like ‘come and do it.’ She encouraged me,” Ditzman recalls.
Then, CHS girls basketball coach John Leadholm stepped in.
“He just had the right words of encouragement,” Ditzman recalls. “He was a father figure to me. It was more than sports; it was a family I was part of.”
Among the things she remembers about other coaches too, but especially Leadholm, was the team building done on the bus to and from sporting events, Ditzman said.
“John would not let us ride with parents; we were all going together. He would always talk to us after we were all aboard the bus, reflecting on character and what that meant to us,” Ditzman recalls. “It was about more than just the game.”
The school culture at CHS, Ditzman recalls, was to be involved in more than athletics. She was a class officer, active in the show choir and National Honor Society and served on committees that examined weighty topics like human growth and development and sexual harassment.
“I was able to be president of my class, to do a lot of things and to try a lot of things,” she recalls. “We were encouraged to be multi-dimensional kids.”
Many adults from teachers and coaches to bus drivers, made impressions. Including the customers at Lake Ripley Family Restaurant, where she worked as a teen, who would comment to her tabout a recent game they’d attended or read about in the paper.
“It was also about our community, those relationships,” she recalls. “We had a guy who watched all of our games and made us scrapbooks. At the end of the day it’s about character building and the relationships that I was so fortunate to have made with different people. Sports were an avenue of growth for me.”
Today, Ditzman said she fully realizes “how lucky I was to be brought up in such a caring, empathetic, kind community that wanted what was best for kids.”
Ditzman said she’s looking forward to reconnecting with people from her high school days at the Sept. 29 Hall of Honor banquet.
“I am excited to see people,” she said.
