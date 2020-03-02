A developer is asking the Village of Cambridge to rezone 20 acres along U.S. Highway 12-18, across from the Cambridge Winery, for business use.
Todd Schultz, of Cambridge Real Estate Ventures, LLC, will ask the Cambridge Plan Commission at an upcoming public hearing to rezone the acreage from agriculture to business highway use.
The hearing is set for Monday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Cambridge.
The development has been controversial.
In early 2019, Schultz’s request for a pay-go tax incremental finance district, with up to $1.85 million sought in developer’s incentives from the village, was shot down by the Plan Commission.
Later in 2019, the project came back into the public spotlight when Schultz asked the DNR to let him relocate a drainage ditch near the intersection of U.S. 12-18 and Wisconsin Highway 134, to potentially put an entrance to the business development there.
Schultz has been veiled about the types of businesses that might locate on the 20 acres. He has said he will be preparing the parcels and reselling them to others, but has not publicly said what types of businesses he or they actually envision going in.
