Rudy Hommen is still going to play next year, but Riley Olson knew the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game was going to be the last game of his career.
So the WFCA All-Star Game experience was a little bit different for each of the former Cambridge Blue Jays.
For the most part, Hommen and Olson felt comfortable playing for the Small School South All Stars, though they were defeated, 21-14, by the North All Stars on July 20 at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.
Hommen and Olson were joined on the sidelines by defensive coordinator Rob Nelles and Nelles' children, who served as waterboys.
"A lot of the (drills) we were doing there were drills we did at Cambridge," Olson said. "We had him as the defensive coordinator and his kids, I had a teammate: It really felt like we were back at Cambridge."
Another similarity was evident in the box score when Hommen had two catches for 48 yards to lead the South in receiving yards. Olson was right there in the mix with two tackles, too.
"It's still football," Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbeil said. "For those guys, it was another opportunity to get out there and play football. I know Rudy is going to play at Oshkosh, but Riley is going to UW, so it was great that they were able to get out there and enjoy some success."
Part of that success was doing what both of them do best: Run.
"It was cool because obviously those guys are all good, but every time that I had a break, no one was really able to catch up to me," Hommen said.
"Every time a receiver makes a break and you're a little out of position, I was usually able to catch back up," Olson said.
Perhaps the most challenging difference, though, was having to share the field with all stars.
"I wish I could have played more," Hommen said. "Playing for Cambridge I was on the field all the time. I played offense, defense and was in the return game. I guess I wish I would have been able to do more in the return game."
That's the way it goes, everyone always wants more plays.
"It kind of felt like our last playoff game," said Olson referring to the loss to Racine Lutheran in a WIAA Division 6 Level 3 playoff game last year. "You're just making sure you get the most out of it because you know it's going to be your last hit or the last time you get to play."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.