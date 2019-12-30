A family that has long operated a Cambridge-area tree farm is now showcasing wood craftsmanship in a downtown Cambridge storefront.
Wood Station Co-op opened in December at 217 W. Main St., in space once occupied by Rowe Pottery Works and in the same building as Cambridge Market Café.
Wood Station Co-op owner Mindy-Arington-Goff said items initially on display, including farmhouse tables, an entryway table of black walnut, a headboard from the wood of a former local horse stable, and small items like pizza peels, will be added to over time.
What everything will have in common is that it will be crafted with wood sourced from Wisconsin, Arington-Goff said. And there likely will be a good story behind most items.
“There’s local history in pretty much everything we make,” she said.
Most items will be one-of-a-kind.
Usually, a source of wood is limited, Arington-Goff said. Her family has enough of the horse-stable wood, for instance, to maybe make five headboards, she said, “and that’s it. When I run out of wood nobody will have that headboard again.”
Arington-Goff’s father, Joe Arington, has over the past couple of decades built a what began as a small Town of Christiana tree farm, Arington Tree Farm, into a 600-acre operation with a sawmill that produces custom furniture and has acquired a national reputation.
Joe Arington, who has long served on the board of the Aldo Leopoldo Foundation in Baraboo, was named the American Tree Farm System’s national Tree Farmer of the Year in 2013.
Arington-Goff said her father “has always been a conservationist and a nature lover,” and the family works with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to manage the hardwoods on their land.
“We have to remove so many trees a year for sustainability and to keep the trees healthy, and there is loss to storm and disease. We had a lot of trees that were coming down and not really a purpose for them,” Arington-Goff recalls. “Occasionally, we would take them to other mills or chip them or just use them for firewood.”
About 10 years ago, the family set up a saw mill at the farm and began to mill some wood and to make some furniture for themselves. Over time, farm staff helped turn some pine from the Aldo Leopold Foundation into furniture for its headquarters in Baraboo. That evolved into a vision of crafting and marketing custom furniture, “and it just flourished from there,” Arington-Goff said.
The black walnut entryway table recently on display at Wood Station Co-op came from a felled tree at Arington Tree Farm, she said.
“It was beautiful, I had to make something out of it,” Arington-Goff said.
Arington-Goff said she leaves the saw mill operation to others but takes an active hand in smaller woodworking jobs and in finishing items.
Arington-Goff said Wood Station Co-Op welcomes walk-in inquiries from people who have wood or trees on their property that they would like milled and/or turned into furniture.
“We can work with families that, say, are taking down a barn or have other wood from their family property,” she said.
One local family that recently approached them, “have a bunch of cherry tees they just want us to mill,” with no definitive plan yet for the wood’s use, other than to store it for now, she noted. “They just don’t want it to be firewood,” she said.
Wood StatIon Co-op also carries items made by other wood crafters and items like speciality candles from local vendors. And it has a small shop area where, going forward, some work might be done on-site and that could possibly host workshops, she said
A planned April 2020 men’s woodworking seminar will take place partially at the downtown Cambridge shop and partially at the tree farm, she said.
