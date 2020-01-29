Cambridge will host its first Pride Prom next month, a formal event celebrating the LGBTQ community.
The Cambridge Winery, 700 Kenseth Way, is holding the prom-themed event from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. It will feature drinks and appetizers, a photographer, DJ and drag performances by four performers. Formal attire is encouraged.
What was initially envisioned as a drag show evolved into a full-blown gala, said Cambridge Winery event director Lynn Lema.
“We thought (a drag show) would be so fun,” Lema said. “Our space is perfect for it. Within conversations...it kind of turned into a prom.”
The Cambridge Pride Prom is not for teens. Because the winery serves alcohol on-site, attendees must be 21 and over.
Pride Proms are held across the country at high schools and colleges, as alternatives to traditional dances that may not be welcoming to LGBTQ students. Organizers say Pride Proms create safe spaces for LGBTQ students to bring dates of any gender, dress how they want, and have a good time.
“So many folks in that community just didn’t feel comfortable going to prom, or didn’t get invited or just felt that wouldn’t be a thing for them,” Lema said.
UW-Madison and Marquette University have also held Pride Proms in Madison and Milwaukee. Briarpatch Youth Services, a nonprofit supporting youth in Dane County, hosts an annual Pride Prom for ages 13-19 in Madison. And the LGBT Center of South Eastern Wisconsin has started holding Equity Prom in Racine.
Lema said the goal is to show the winery’s support for the LGBTQ community and to offer an inclusive, fun night out.
“Maybe we’re hoping that it will bring some more visibility and some more interaction with that community,” Lema said. “We did want to provide a fun evening that has never been done before, that is a safe place.”
Winery staff said they’re excited to host the first of its kind event in Cambridge.
“It hasn’t been done before in this area,” Lema said.
Cambridge has been growing in its resources for LGBTQ residents, recently adding a Gender Sexualities Alliance at Cambridge High School and an adult support group for LGBTQ people, PFLAG, for families and allies. It meets monthly.
Lema said the Cambridge Winery is planning on donating a portion of the event’s proceeds to Wilma’s Fund, a organization that provides housing and assistance to LGBTQ people in Dane County.
“We’re not just trying to make a dollar off this event for our own benefit,” Lema said. “We want to make sure we’re giving back.”
