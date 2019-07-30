The Cambridge Blue Jays had their most successful season in a long time while relying on a vast foundation of seniors in 2018.
The 2019 season will be a year will players gaining experience as they go, which is why the five-day non-contact camp last week was important for the Jays.
“We really just wanted to focus on getting reps and gaining experience,” head coach Mike Klingbeil said. “It’s very different (practicing with less experienced players). They’re at opposite ends of the spectrum, which is okay. Last year, it was about finding ways to challenge them. ... This year it’s okay, here is the pace of the drills and here is how we’re going to perform the drills.”
To close out the camp, the Jays scrimmaged against Lake Mills in a non-tackle 11-on-11. The test from the L-Cats proved a challenge as Lake Mills returned unanimous first-team all-Capitol North selection Adam Moen at quarterback.
“They got after us in the vertical passing game, but it really helped us and was a good test,” Klingbeil said. “It showed us this is what the games are going to be like.”
Cambridge will open its season with a home game against Brookfield Academy on Friday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
