For Pogo and Beverly Dahl, the Deerfield Historical Museum they’ve helped tend for nearly 40 years is about so many collected things – and the stories that accompany them.
The Dahls were part of a group of local residents who founded the museum at the Deerfield Public Library in the mid-1980s, and later followed it to the second floor of the current Deerfield Village Hall at 4 N. Main St.
Now, the museum and its board are at a crossroads.
Two longtime, influential board members, Dorothy Loftus and Dick Berge, passed away earlier this year.
That’s left the Dahls, no longer young, and one other Deerfield resident, Sandy Gilbertson, remaining on the board.
In addition to serving on the board, the Dahls have for years have also been the museum’s volunteer caretakers, shepherding third-grade classes through its collections, responding to inquiries from genealogists and to people who have items to donate, and generally making sure the collection and the space are cared for.
Now, the Dahls says they are ready to give up both their board seats and their museum key.
The Deerfield Historical Society has a few members – a lifetime membership costs $50.
The Dahls are hopeful that some current members, and/or other local residents with an interest in history, might consider stepping into their shoes.
The Deerfield Historical Society has set a community meeting Monday, Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Deerfield Public Library, 12 W. Nelson St. The purpose is “to elect new officers and to plan for the future,” according to a release.
At the same time that the board is looking for new direction, the museum space itself is facing a crossroads as the Village Board considers moving the Village Hall to a different site, either newly constructed or in another more modern space.
The prospect, that has been loosely discussed, of the museum taking over both floors of the existing Village Hall, which was built in the 1880s, sounds inviting at first. But the Dahls caution that that would take money; Historical Society memberships have been its sole source of funding, with no tax dollars.
If the village offices move out, heating and cooling the building might prove too expensive, not to mention securing it, they said.
And, circling back to the need for more volunteer involvement, the Dahls said someone would have to be the site’s new caretaker.
During a recent impromptu museum tour, just about every item in the small space brought a story from the past from the Dahls and Melanie Loftus, the daughter of Dorothy Loftus.
Dorothy Loftus was an author and local historian, and the founding president of the Deerfield Historical Society. She was also chairperson of the Deerfield Centennial Committee in 1991.
Melanie’s Loftus’ father, Milo, was also involved in the museum’s establishment.
“For a village of this size, to have this is remarkable,” said Melanie Loftus, who grew up in Deerfield and remembers attending Brownie Girl Scout meetings as a child in the museum space when it was still used for the Deerfield Public Library.
“I don’t think people realize how many treasures there are in here unless they come and see it,” she said, gazing around at the collection that includes everything from photographs to the M&A sign that once hung outside a longtime downtown grocery store, to the wedding dress of Pogo Dahl’s aunt, to donated prayer books in Norwegian.
There’s a local soldier’s jacket and a cabinet full of small items like matchbooks local businesses once gave out.
There’s a photo of the Deerfield depot that was torn down after the railroad stopped coming through town, as well as photos of the staff of the Deerfield Creamery, baseball teams from the 1900s, plat maps of once-new neighborhoods, and an office door, donated this year, from a longtime doctor’s former downtown clinic.
There are also scrapbooks and the historical, bound editions of the Deerfield Independent going back to the 1940s.
“It took a lot of people to put this all together and there is a lot of rich history in Deerfield. Hopefully people will come and see it and appreciate it and continue it,” Melanie Loftus added.
“We’re very proud of what we accomplished here,” Beverly Dahl said. “I hope it continues but they’ve got to have younger people interested.”
For more information on the upcoming meeting call Beverly Dahl at (608) 764-5729.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.