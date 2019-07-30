The Town of Oakland wants to clarify the issue of the Intergovernmental Agreement between the Town of Oakland and the Village of Cambridge. The agreement deals with much more than the question regarding three streets. The issue of the streets takes up two and a half pages of an eleven-page agreement. Most of the agreement lays out a Joint Planning Committee and Joint Planning process between the Town and the Village. This is an important agreement which lays out a very important co-operative process between the parties. This should not be lightly dismissed nor should it be ignored in the current situation.
It is important for people to know the language of the agreement in regards to what is specified in the agreement. Section 1 of the agreement is titled: DESIGNATION OF CERTAIN ROADS AS VILLAGE ROADS. This is a pretty clear statement of the intent of the parties entering the agreement.
Sections 1.1.2, 1.2.2, and 1.3.2 reads as follow: “The Village and the Town agree that all of (Street Name) shall be treated as a Village road, and that both the Village and Town shall take any and all permissible actions to establish (Street Name) as a Village Road.”
Again returning to the exact language of the agreement in Section 1.1.3, 1.2.3 and 1.3.3 we read. “From the effective date of this Agreement forward, the Village shall maintain and serve all of (Street Name) in the same manner as all other Village roads…” The Village and its representatives are asking the Town to believe that all the Village does to its other roads is plow snow and patch potholes. To the Town’s thinking this representation by the Village is not a realistic depiction of the facts.
As noted in the News Article of July 17, the Town sought a legal review of the agreement from the attorney who put together the Intergovernmental Agreement for the Fire Commission, which both the Town and the Village have signed. The attorney points out that: “the Village is obligated to maintain the streets as it does all of its other streets.” The Town believes this to be a proper reading of the language and the intent of the parties in the agreement.
Clearly the Town believes the language of the agreement to be clear and that has been backed up by a review of an attorney familiar with this type of agreement. We are willing to work with the Village regarding allowing them to annex the streets. And we believe that the agreement is an important agreement especially in terms of the Joint Planning process which is the majority of the agreement.
We hope this clarifies for all the issues contained and that in our opinion there is no need for mediation, eliminating the agreement or disruption in the working relationship between the Town of Oakland and the Village of Cambridge. To see the complete statement go to www.Oaklandtown.com
-The Oakland Town Board
