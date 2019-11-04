CAMBRIDGE -OAKLAND

EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN

454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge

www.eastkoshkonong.org

(608) 423-3017

Brenda Lovick, Pastor

Communion every Sunday

THURSDAY

8 a.m. Pin & Sew

12 p.m. WELCA potluck

1 p.m. WELCA meeting

SATURDAY

 9 a.m Fundraiser at Anew Vintage Dream

SUNDAY

8 a.m. Choir Practice

9 a.m. Worship

10:15 a.m. Fellowship

10:15 a.m. Sunday School/Confirmation

10:30 a.m. New member meeting

TUESDAY

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

9 a.m. Peace Circle in Ladies Lounge

9:30 a.m. Prayers for Our People

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor office hours

WEDNESDAY

1:30 p.m. Pastor’s meeting

6 p.m. Confirmation Extravaganza 

GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA

501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge

Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”

Communion every Sunday

gracelutherancambridge.org

Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor

(608) 423-3135

THURSDAY

9:15 a.m. Women's Circle Chairwomen meeting 

SUNDAY

Service Sunday - Military Active Sunday

9 a.m. Worship — Pledge Sunday

10 a.m. Fellowship

10:15 Sunday School & Glow

10:15 a.m. Choir practice

MONDAY

9 a.m. Quilters

6 p.m. Bell Choir practice

7 p.m. Finance Committee

7. p.m. Taste & See Bible Study

TUESDAY

7 p.m. Stewardship

8 p.m. Grace Council

WEDNESDAY

7:30 a.m. High school breakfast

5:30 p.m. Worship

6:30 p.m. Pre-Confirmation

5 p.m. 7th/8th-grade Confirmation Extravaganza

THURSDAY

9 a.m. Lydia Circle, Donna Punsel, hostess

OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN

313 E. Main St., Cambridge

(608) 423-3001

Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler

www.OCPChurch.com

office@ocpChurch.com

Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month

Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. AA

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

SUNDAY

10 a.m. Worship 

11:45 a.m. Session

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. AA

OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST

W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)

Titus Naftanaila, Pastor

(608) 221-3386

Church: (920) 568-0964

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. Bible Study

11 a.m. Worship service

ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

415 E. North St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3550

Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor

stjames415@frontier.com

THURSDAY

NO Worship Service

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Sunday School

10:15 a.m. Worship Service

WEDNESDAY

4:30 p.m. Choir rehearsal

THURSDAY

6:30 p.m. Worship Service

ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC

(608) 423-3015

701 W. Water St. Cambridge

www.stpiusxcp.org

info@stpiusxcp.org

Rev. Alex Carmel

Eucharist Adoration the first Thursday each month after Mass

TUESDAY-FRIDAY

8 a.m. Mass

SATURDAY

4-4:30 p.m. Reconciliation

5 p.m. Mass

SUNDAY

8:30 a.m. Sunday Mass

WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST

414 W. Water St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3777

willerupumc.org

ChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.org

Marvin Singh, Pastor

THURSDAY

5:30-6:30 p.m. Attend Community Cafe

6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry

FRIDAY

10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry

SATURDAY

8 a.m. Men’s Study

SUNDAY

8:15 a.m. Prayer

8:45 a.m. Sunday School — Adult

9 a.m. Sunday School K-12

10 a.m Worship

4-5:30 p.m. Singing Tree Rehearsal

MONDAY

4 p.m. Sing-a-long at Our House

7 p.m. Prayer Group

7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry

WEDNESDAY

3:25-5:30 p.m. AWANA Club

6-7:30 p.m. Youth Group

THURSDAY

6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry

DEERFIELD

DEERFIELD LUTHERAN

206 S. Main St. Deerfield

(608) 764-5566

deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran

Paula Harris, Interim Pastor

THURSDAY

8 a.m. Men's Breakfast at Lake Ripley Family Restaurant

SATURDAY

9 a.m. Deerfield Lutheran Craft Show

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion, third-grade Bibles

10 a.m. Sunday School

MONDAY

5 p.m. Fifth-grade Confirmation

WEDNESDAY

6 p.m. Confirmation

6:45 p.m. Handbell rehearsal

ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN

3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield

www.stpll.org

stplloffice@gmail.com

(608) 764-5885

Holly Slater, Pastor

THURSDAY

Pie Making

SATURDAY

Pie Sale at Christmas in the Country Craft Show

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship with Sunday School Singing

10:15 a.m. Sunday School

10:15 a.m. WELCA meeting

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. Quilters

5:30 p.m. Education Committee

6:30 p.m. Worship & Music Committeee

WEDNESDAY

6 p.m. Confirmation

THURSDAY

9 a.m. OWLS Breakfast

IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

138 County Road BB

Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559

(920) 723-1623

Paul Scharrer, Pastor

pastorps1978@gmail.com

THURSDAY

6:30 p.m. Deerfield Public Library Bible Study

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship Service

THURSDAY

6:30 p.m. Deerfield Public Library Bible Study

ROCKDALE

ROCKDALE LUTHERAN

107 Water St., Rockdale

(608) 423-3949

rockdalelutheranchurch.org

Richard Dowling, Pastor

SUNDAY

8 a.m. Confirmation

9 a.m. Worship

9 a.m. Sunday school

10 a.m. Council

UTICA

BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

2095 Highway W, Stoughton

Paul Oatsvall, Pastor

(608) 873-7077

SUNDAY

10 a.m. Morning service

6 p.m. Evening worship

WEDNESDAY

7 p.m. Adult Bible Study

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.