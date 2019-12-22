Downtown redevelopment topped the news in Deerfield in 2019, as the Village Board weighed how best to invest, in grants to businesses and other initiatives, the proceeds from two successful tax incremental finance districts. Truckstar Collission Center readied for a major expansion. Talk continued about expanding the Deerfield Public Library and plans began to be laid to move the Village Hall. Through its for-profit company, Speed Solar, non-profit Couillard Solar Foundation and personal gifts, Cal and Laurie Couillard pursued a vision for powering Deerfield with solar. New officers stepped up to lead the Deerfield Historical Society. And the Deerfield Town Board approved a new conditional use permit for the Oak Park Quarry. By the month, here was the news in Deerfield in 2019:
January
Cal and Laurie Couillard, longtime Deerfield residents whose daughters are DHS graduates, have in recent months made an at least six-figure personal investment in solar energy in this community of 2,400, culminating last week in the completed installation of 1,400 solar panels on the roof of Deerfield Middle-High School…Deerfield-area residents are surveyed on their views on possible expansion of the Deerfield Public Library… Former Deerfield Community Center Tom Bush says the decision to leave was, in the end, a mutual one between him and the DCC board… The Deerfield School Board discusses making changes to the admission process for Deerfield High School’s National Honor Society chapter… After three hours of discussion and public input, the Deerfield Town Board put off a vote to approve a conditional use permit for the Oak Park Quarry… Levi Goudreau, Glen Duckert and Sue Wilpolt win the annual London Chili Cookoff… Deerfield resident Mary Prior melds her dual love for birds and photography into a longtime interest in nature photograph… The Village of Deerfield contracts with an economic development consultant to plan for TIF project spending in the downtown area.
February
For the fourth year, Deerfield high school students jump into freezing water for a cause, participating in the 2019 Polar Plunge at Cravath Park in Whitewater… The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent shuts its Cambridge office and consolidates with two other community newspapers at a single hub location in Lake Mills… The Deerfield High School Spirit Squad competes at state… a month after assuming the helm of Deer-Grove EMS, Chief Eric Lang says he’s settling into the job… Agent Sherry Lange of Deerfield and Jefferson earns the prestigious AFLIC award from American Family Insurance…Deerfield Elementary School participates in a Global Day of Play…
March
Deerfield High School’s Academic Decathlon team competes at state. DHS team members are Chase Spore, Robert Bullis, Collin Thom, Kade Kammann, Matthew Peterson, William Nichols, Danielle Suehring, Geoff Saemann, Carley Frutiger, Nicholas Bedward and Kyu Lor… A write-in candidacy creates an April 2 race for the Deerfield School Board. Joining incumbents Tom Bush and Lisa Sigurslid, whose names are both on the ballot, is recently retired Deerfield Middle School teacher Melissa Frame… The Village of Deerfield moves forward with repairs to the baseball fields at Community Park this year at a cost of $13,000… Agent Sherry Lange of Deerfield and Jefferson is being honored for outstanding customer experience from American Family Insurance… After three hours of discussion, the Deerfield Town Board approves a 10-year conditional use permit for the Oak Park Quarry… The Deerfield School District votes to replace the computers in the high school Apple computer lab at a cost of $63,000, using funds from the closure of the Village of Deerfield’s industrial park tax incremental finance (TIF) district… Wood Stone Pizza Company, a frozen pizza and food production company opens a retail counter at Liberty Commons… The Village of Deerfield will give $570,000 in tax incremental finance (TIF) assistance to Truckstar Collision Center to expand its facility on West Nelson Street… Members of Boy Scout Troop 88 honored outgoing Deerfield Scoutmaster Kevin Stevens… Winners of the Deerfield Public Library’s 2019 Lego Contest are Kendall Berg, Avery Frazer, Lance Polzin, Adelyn and Lily Attoe, Beretta Noble, Leyna Noble, Ryan Maly, Jacob Lees, Courtney Stauffacher, Braxton Jacobson and Elia and Tessa McKuen.
April
A Dane County judge is being asked to revive three long-dormant farm drainage districts in the Deerfield, Waunakee and McFarland areas to help control the regional flow of storm water and sewage system wastewater… Results from a recent survey show the Deerfield community supports the expansion of the Deerfield Public Library… Drawing on funds from the closure of a village industrial park tax incremental finance (TIF) district, the Deerfield School District will spend $100,000 to repair and resurface parking lots at both school buildings… Deerfield residents get a chance to walk through a century-old former bank building tentatively being eyed for a Village Hall… Write-in candidate Melissa Frame topples longtime Deerfield School Board member Tom Bush in the April 2 election. Frame comes in second to incumbent Lisa Sigurslid, with two seats available… the Deerfield Community Center holds its annual Bunny Breakfast at Deerfield Elementary School… Winners of the 2019 Bank of Deerfield Easter Coloring Contest are Yaretzi Rodriguez, Sophia Douglas, Annie Meyer and Quinn Dahl… Deerfield Coffeehouse, at 50 N. Main St., holds its grand opening… The Deerfield Art Club hosts its annual Empty Bowls fundraising meal… Opera for the Young visits Deerfield Elementary School… DHS students Geoff Saemann, Jane Lazzara, Savannah Wardell, Kamryn Pratt, Taylor Wild, Robbie Bullis and Emma Rick compete at the forensics state competition at UW-Madison… Dane County’s Zoning & Land Regulation Committee approves a 5-year conditional use permit for the Oak Park Quarry, with an automatic extension if there are then no issues of concern… Henry Perry and Kait Thomma placed first and second in the Deerfield Public Library’s annual Worm Race… The Deerfield Village Board changes course on offering tax incremental finance assistance to include lowering the crest of a street in front of Truckstar Collision Center. The Village Board offers the company a $425,000 total pay-go TIF grant that includes the estimated $261,000 cost of leveling off about four feet of the crest of a hill in front of Truckstar on West Nelson Street… Greg and Beth Welsh are the owners of Quilted Oak & Ice Cream, opening April 30 at 23 N. Main St….
May
The Deerfield Community Center prepares to move into its new space in Liberty Commons… Bikes to Big Rigs, sponsored by the Deerfield Chamber of Commerce, is held at Deerfield Elementary School… Deerfield High School’s Top 10 Academic Seniors for 2019 are Sofia Cabral, Jayme Fischer, Ashley Jacobs, Jessica Lara, Jane Lazzara, Kyu Lor, Joshua Pulling, Jacey Sewell, Abigail Spilde and Jonathan Stevens… A new scoreboard at Deerfield Community Park has been constructed and installed, as part of DHS student Carson Knapp’s senior project… A service that drives senior citizens to medical appointments puts out an urgent call for driver volunteers in the Cambridge-Deerfield area… Vietnam veteran Jim Gilberton, of Deerfield, and son-in-law Max Holmquist, travel to Washington D.C. with Badger Honor Flight… Deerfield School District bus driver Leroy Gruchow is honored for 50 years of service to the district… the Deerfield Village Board approves the Couillard Solar Foundation’s plan to install solar panels on the roof of the Deerfield Police Station… The Deerfield Town Board revises a point in the Oak Park Quarry’s new conditional use permit, to match action taken last month by Dane County’s Zoning & Land Regulation (ZLR) Committee, to grant the quarry a 5-year conditional use permit that automatically renews for an additional five years if there are then no issues of concern… Ashlyn Johnson and Akseli Junnilainen are the queen and king of the 2019 Deerfield High School Prom… the Deerfield Community Center hosts the annual Josh Fisher Spaghetti Dinner… Scott Whiting, owner of the Deerfield Pistol & Archery Center, 43 N. Main St., gets a $56,000 tax incremental finance (TIF) grant from the village to rehab his building… Noah Lazzara, a 2016 Deerfield High School graduate, joins Deerfield-Cambridge VFW Post 9424 as bugler at local cemetaries on Memorial Day, as he has every year since seventh-grade… The Deerfield Chamber of Commerce’s hosts the season’s first Music in the Park at Firemans Park… Sona Olson shares with the Deerfield Plan Commission a plan to develop about 3 acres of her family’s 437-acre farm as business incubator space. It would be part of an envisioned 22-acre business park development on State Highway 73… Deerfield High School seniors take their last walk through Deerfield Elementary School…
June
Winners of the 2019 Tame the Flame run/walk (in various divisions) are Geoff Saemann, Jesi Haak, Abby Grosvold, Jeff Attoe, Samantha Tellefson, Tracy Doss Curtis, Jayna Curtis and Cody Curtis, Aiden McAloon, Fritz Knudtson, Abbie Bennett, Sydney Loerke, Vienna Olson and Augie Knudtson, Fletcher Evers, Norah Olson and Lily Attoe… Laura Peacock, Judy Storms and Lynn Morris retire from Deerfield Elementary School with 90 years of collective experience in the district… DHS student Olivia Tatlock’s artwork is chosen as the official poster for the 2019 Deerfield Farmers Market, as the season kicks off… The annual Deerfield Fireman’s Festival takes place in Fireman’s Park… The Deerfield High School Class of 2019 graduates… The Deerfield Village Board reconsiders a long-dormant idea of extending water service southward along State Highway 73. It’s also weighing extending sewer service there. The discussion comes up after the board hears a tentative plan to develop part of a Highway 73 family farm for business use… Utica Christian School holds its 2019 graduation… Deerfield Elementary School wraps up the 2018-19 school year with High Five Day… Deerfield Town Board member Bill Roelofs and St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield react to the insertion, in the state transportation budget bill, of language that could strip counties and municipalities of control over rock mining… Summer brings to a close an eventful year of new experiences for Akseli Junnilainen of Finland, who has been an exchange student with the Feltz family of Deerfield… The Deerfield Village Board updates its ordinances to allow first-floor apartments on the back side of Main Street storefronts to be re-rented, even when the building’s commercial use changes after the apartment has sat vacant for more than a year… Protesters marching through Deerfield hammer home a simple thought: Wisconsin students deserve more from their schools, and from their state lawmakers… First Wing Family Theatre’s 2019 summer production is “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”
July
Deerfield area 4-H members participate in the annual Stoughton and Dane County Fairs… Deerfield Lutheran Church holds its annual Ice Cream Social in Fireman’s Park.. Will Brattlie, an upcoming sixth-grader at Deerfield Elementary School grows, processes and sells his own popcorn, as Willy B’s Popcorn… Holland’s Hearts & Hands Preschool holds its annual July Fourth parade downtown… Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoes part of the state budget bill, that would have taken control of nonmetallic mining away from counties and municipalities, and placed it fully in the hands of the state. Members of the Deerfield Town Board, and St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church in the Town of Deerfield, had objected to the quarry language inserted into the budget bill… Six stained glass windows, installed more than a century ago, are removed from St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran in Deerfield as the church begins a major restoration of its historic bell tower… The Deerfield School District receives $53,000 to spend on mental health services, that will be shared with Cambridge, thanks to a state grant… The Village Board votes to submit a brown fields grant application the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to help clean up a site at 40 W. Nelson St. that Truckstar Collision Center wants to expand onto. The Village Board will work with Ayers Associates, a Madison architectural and engineering firm, to submit the brownfields application to the WEDC at a filing cost to the village of $6,700… The Deerfield Lions Club holds a Backyard BBQ at Nelson Lions Park… the Henry Vilas Zoomobile visits the Deerfield Public Library.
August
Jeff Moerke and Elizabeth Tebon-Moerke host a Market Expo at their Bittersweet Blessings Farm, a former apple farm on State Highway 73… Holland’s Hearts & Hands Preschool celebrates its 30th anniversary… The Deerfield School Board votes to raise the number of hours that, beginning in the 2019-20 school year, newly hired part-time employees need to work to qualify for health insurance benefits…the Utica Community Association hosts its annual Utica Festival at Utica Community Park… The Deerfield Village Board votes to not allow a police station solar installation to proceed until a local couple tied to the non-profit Couillard Solar Foundation, that is providing and installing the solar equipment, complete landscaping work at the Deerfield wastewater treatment plant. The Village Board’s approval, later in the month, of prairie plantings under the solar array at its wastewater treatment plant provides the go-ahead to also put the solar array on the roof of its police station. Deerfield Boy Scouts will help with the prairie planting. St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church hosts a Community Fun Festival with proceeds funding restoration of its bell tower… BSA Scout Troop 88 serves during a troop fundraiser dinner at St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church… Plans for two downtown tax incremental finance (TIF) districts progressed and three downtown businesses, including a new Chinese-Peruvian fusion restaurant, were recommended to receive TIF building improvement grants… The Bank of Deerfield holds its annual community barbecue at Fireman’s Park… the final 2019 Music in the Park is held at Fireman’s Park.
September
Classes resume at Deerfield schools. New staff members include Hunter Jensen, Kaela Rahaman, Brandi Evers, Madeline Judisch, Michelle Hawkinson, Adisson Matt, Jessica Copeland, Megan Meyer, Madison Wisner, Mandi Welk, Sandra Mickelson and Michelle Robinson… The Deerfield School District considers keeping its portion of the tax rate a bit higher than needed in the coming year to help it build a long-term debt rainy day fund… During a visit from The Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials, Village Board members express their unhappiness about deteriorated stretches of State Highway 73 and about the timeline that has pushed its reconstruction back to 2023… The Deerfield Lions Clubs hosts the sixth-annual Deerfield ChiliFest in Fireman’s Park, in the same year that the club elected its first female officer… Deerfield Coffeehouse owners Teresa Pelletier and Joe Howard seek a village tax incremental finance (TIF) grant to rehabilitate two downtown apartment buildings… As part of a grant award from the Alliant Energy Foundation, Deer-Grove EMS donates an AED machine and Stop-The-Bleed kit to Schuster’s Playtime Farm… The Norwegian American Genealogical Center & Naeseth Library in Madison hires Deerfield native Dana Kelly as its executive director… the Deerfield High School band debuts its new uniforms in the Jefferson Gemutlichkeit Days parade… Deerfield High School student Alex Graves played the drums during the State of Education ceremony at the Wisconsin State Capitol… Deerfield needs a larger, more secure Village Hall for its staff and the public, representatives from Barrientos Design & Consulting, of Milwaukee, tell the Village Board.
October
The Deerfield Historical Society announces it is seeking new board members, after two longtime members passed away and others say they are ready to retire… Deerfield High School celebrates Homecoming. Members of the 2019 Deerfield High School Homecoming Court are Football Rep. Tyler Haak, Academic Decathlon Rep. Ria Howard, National Honor Society Rep. Kade Kammann, Musical Rep. Lexi Bassett, True ID Rep. Amber Ott, Volleyball Rep. Olivia Tatlock, Spirit Squad Rep. Ashlyn Johnson, Cross Country Rep. Brenden Peterson, Queen Audra Malsch, King Chris Doyle, Leo Club Rep. Taylor Wild, Student Council Rep. Carson Galla, Club Unify Rep. Jocelyn Albrecht, Boys Soccer Rep. Adam Staszak, Art Club Rep. Odessa Tober and Pep Band Rep. Matthew Strege... Band Director Ryan Petersen is the Homecoming parade grand marshal… the Deerfield Public Library hosts its annual stuffed animal sleepover…musician Stuart Stotts visits Deerfield Elementary School… Deerfield students tested near or above statewide scores in all subjects except math in 2018-19, school district administrators say… Musician Sean Gaskell shares music and instruments from West Africa at the Deerfield Public Library… St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church holds its annual Fall Dinner… The Deerfield Village Board approves developer’s agreements and about $150,000 in tax incremental finance (TIF) grants to three downtown businesses: Chifa, a Chinese-Peruvian fusion restaurant that expects to soon open at 28-30 N. Main St.; Karizma Salon to help it buy and ready for use a different commercial condo unit at Liberty Commons on Liberty Street; and Sherry and Merlin Lange, to buy and upgrade a building at 21 N. Main St., that houses their American Family Insurance office… The Deerfield School Board approves a general fund 2019-20 budget of $9.9 million, a decrease of about 3.9 percent from $10.3 million in 2018-19… A family that has for decades been considering developing its farm on Deerfield’s southeast side shares a more detailed vision with the village’s Plan Commission. Siblings Sanjay Olson and Sonja Olson, representing their parents, landowners Walter and Irene Olson, say their “high-level concept plan,” includes commercial/manufacturing, office and possibly estate-sized home lots on 300-400 acres south of London Road and east of State Highway 73… Deerfield Elementary School holds a “Sundaes, Stories and Songs,” family night… Deerfield High School seniors and Red Cross volunteers Tyler Haak and Cole Nehring canvass Deerfield for “Sound the Alarm, a Red Cross effort to install smoke alarms in homes… The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has no plans to make repairs to State Highway 73 for the rest of 2019, a DOT representative tells the Deerfield Village Board… Deerfield High School students give back during Community Day… the Deerfield Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Great Pumpkin Hunt in the downtown area… trick-or-treaters flock to the Deerfield Fire Station on a snowy Halloween night…
November
Deerfield High School’s fall musical is “Fiddler on the Roof…” as the Deerfield Historical Society continues its search for new officers, members vote to push off elections for a month and to start a membership drive… The Deerfield School District says its energy bill dropped about $23,300 in the last ten months at its middle-high school, thanks to solar panels installed last year… Deerfield Elementary School first-graders take their annual combine ride… The Deerfield Village Board continues to push for interim fixes and a reinstated original timeline for the reconstruction of State Highway 73 through the village… The Deerfield Village Board reaches to Lee Recreation, of Cambridge, that designs playgrounds, about replacing equipment at Community Park. However, the board says it’s not yet ready to hire a designer… In a split vote, the Deerfield Village Board approves hiring an architect to design and site a possible new Village Hall on two different lots on the edge of Fireman’s Park… area veterans are honored at ceremonies at both Deerfield school buildings and at an annual wreath-laying ceremony in London… Deerfield Cub Scout Pack 88 and BSA Scout Troop 88 hold a Community Citizenship Day to honor veterans… A new ad hoc Citizens Advisory Committee is created as the Deefield School Board eyes holding a future referendum for operating expenses… A committee exploring future Deerfield Village Hall options announces it will take suggestions for new sites through Jan. 15… New National Honor Society members at Deerfield High School are Danielle Ament, Taylor Wild, Amber Ott, Olivia Tatlock, Carson Galla, Kade Kammann and Kadin Matheson… Deerfield Elementary School holds its annual book fair… the Deerfield Community Center holds its annual Family BINGO Night… the Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest gets underway…
December
The Town of Deerfield holds a special meeting discuss the issue of transfer of development rights, which will control how property “splits” will be handled over the next 10 years… The Deerfield School District is considers changes to its weapons rules, including prohibting concealed carry on school property, as part of an ongoing, broad policy overhaul… The annual Deerfield Family Christmas weekend takes place… The Village of Deerfield's budget is proposed to barely change from 2019, up one-half percent from about $1.45 million in 2019 to about $1.46 million in 2020… A tax incremental finance district tied to downtown Deerfield has seen the value of property within its boundaries more than triple since 2005, according to a budget report presented to the Deerfield Village Board… The Deerfield High School Art Club hosts its annual Artists Night Out for Deerfield Elementary School students… The Deerfield High School music department holds its annual Dessert Show… Deerfield Elementary School third-graders carol for seniors at the Deerfield Community Center.
