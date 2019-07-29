Cambridge
Cambridge offers a meal site for older adults at the Amundson Center, 200 Spring Street. The meal site is offered year-round on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Home-delivered meals are available. A $4.00 donation is suggested. For reservations, contact the McFarland Senior Outreach Department, (608) 838-7117, one business day prior to the desired meal.
Friday, Aug. 2
Beef Stew
Biscuit
Green Beans
Chunky Apple Sauce
Chocolate Chip Banana Cake
MO –Veggie Stew
NCS –SF Cookie Pkt
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Cheese Tortellini Bake - #6
(In meat sauce)
Bread Stick/Butter.
Spinach
Mandarin Oranges
Blueberry Crisp
MO –Veggie Tortellini Bake
NCS– Banana
Friday, Aug. 9
Pot Roast with Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Mixed Green Salad
Dressing
Orange WW Bread/Butter
Tapioca Pudding
MO –Black Bean Burger
NCS– SF Pudding
Deerfield
The Deerfield Community Center’s senior citizen recreation program offers lunch and social time Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at DCC, 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is BINGO and cards. Cost is a $5 suggested donation. Call DCC at 764-5935 to reserve a spot.
