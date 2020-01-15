UW-Stevens Point
UW-Stevens Point is recognizing students for their academic achievement, with its honors lists for the Spring 2019-20 semester. Students earning a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.74 receive honors, students with a grade point average of 3.75 to 3.89 earn high honors, and students with a grade point average of 3.9 to 4.0 earn highest honors. Senior Jordyn Maurer of Cambridge earned honors this fall. From Deerfield, senior Kevin Riggle earned high honors and Emma Roe earned highest honors.
UW-Madison
UW-Madison has announced its Fall 2019 Dean’s List. Students from Cambridge and Deerfield were recognized.
From Cambridge, students Regan Bolt (School of Education), Elizabeth Chitwood (College of Agricultural & Life Science), Isabella Fiore (College of Agricultural & Life Science), Katie Korth (College of Engineering), Maia Kurr (College of Letters and Science), Margaret Lacke (College of Agricultural & Life Science), Cameron Muth (College of Engineering), Riley Olson (College of Letters and Science) and Ashley Pernsteiner (College of Engineering) were named to the Dean’s List.
From Deerfield, students Verity Altenberger (College of Agricultural & Life Science), Cole Besteman (College of Letters and Science), Regan Bush (School of Human Ecology), Nicole Glesinger (College of Agricultural & Life Science), Ashley Jacobs (College of Letters and Science), Elizabeth Johnson (School of Education), Noah Lazzara (College of Agricultural & Life Science), Carly Philpot (College of Agricultural & Life Science), Jonathan Stevens (College of Engineering) and Amber Wyman (School of Education) were named to the Dean’s List.
