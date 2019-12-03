Cottage Grove jewelry designer Kathy Boyer Maurer said she feels the need for more connections between artists.
“I feel very isolated most of the time,” said Boyer Maurer, who works out of a studio in her home.
Boyer Maurer was one of fifteen artists from the area to gather Dec. 1 at the Cambridge Market Cafe for an artist networking event.
The new group, created by local artist Katherine Simdon, is meant to encourage networking, resource-sharing and support for each other.
“When I started doing art as my business, I saw a huge lack of community,” Simdon said. While she’d experienced business networking events, she said she thought there was a need for networking between artists.
Simdon said after showing at an in-person show this summer, she “got really inspired by people having that connection...how important that personal connection to art is.”
Several artists at the meeting echoed this need for community, and said they felt grateful for a chance to meet.
“I just want art friends,” said painter Kristina Brewer, who hopes to find opportunities through the group to “volunteer or spend time with other artists.”
The meeting drew artists of all kinds — people from Cambridge, Fitchburg, Cottage Grove and Madison. They ranged from full-time professionals to hobby artists to art supporters.
The artists present also represented a variety of media, including screen printing, murals, plein air painting, bluegrass music, jewelry, stained glass, mosaics, fabric work, graphic novels, photography, novels and podcasts.
A portion of the conversation covered local art groups to join, and regional shows to apply for.
“Nothing ventured, nothing gained, and you’ve got to take advantage of every opportunity,” said painter Janet Nelson.
Other discussion topics included the relationship between art and business, selling online and in-person, combating burn-out and inspiration.
“I’ve just been playing with all the things I couldn’t do before,” Boyer Maurer said. “I’m feeling inspired again.”
Simdon said the group plans to meet at least once a month, with the possibility of collaborating on shows or creating pieces of art together. It was organized through social media, and plans to build an online platform as well.
