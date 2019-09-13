Garden clippers in hand and oversized feed bags slung around their necks, Koshkongong Trails charter school students plunged into a restored prairie on Friday, Sept. 13 for an hour-long science and service lesson.
The seventh and eighth-graders were charged with snipping prairie seed pods and dropping them into the bags in CamRock 3 County Park, as part of an annual Dane County-wide fall prairie seed collection.
Eleven middle schoolers, a teacher and an aide followed Shane Otto, a land restoration specialist from the Dane County Parks Division, and Micah Kloppenburg, a youth volunteer coordinator with Dane County Parks, into a former farm field restored as a prairie nearly 15 years ago. The site stretches over about 14 acres on the edge of the CamRock 3 Park, off Highland Drive.
They were the second group to work there that day; 15 adult volunteer seed collectors from all over Dane County had come out that morning.
Countywide, volunteer seed collectors will be working in nine parks this fall, including CamRock, through late October.
At a processing shed near Lake Farm County Park, the seeds will be separated from the stems and chaff, ultimately “working down to pure seed," said Lars Higdon, a botanist/naturalist with the Dane County Parks Division.
Then, the seeds will be sorted into small bags of specialized mixes. Those will be replanted early this winter at prairie restorations in a variety of county parks.
An ideal time to replant, Higdon said, is just after an early-season dusting of about a half-inch of snow. That way, he said, you can see that the seeds are being dispersed evenly. Over the winter, as the soil expands and contracts through freezing and thawing, the seeds get worked down into the ground, he said. By spring, they are ideally placed to grow.
“People think of planting seeds in the spring but that’s not when nature plants seeds,” said Higdon. In the fall, he said, “nature is letting seeds go into the land; we are collecting them and trying to do the same thing.”
Higdon said school groups also frequently help with replanting. “They have fun with that,” he said.
He said prairie restorations help beautify county parks and help stabilize the soil to keep it from washing away.
For the volunteers, it’s a chance to get out into the parks and to enjoy nature, Higdon said, fostering “a connection with the land.”
Prairies, Higdon noted, are native to Wisconsin and once were common in the state but by the end of the 20thCentury had almost completely disappeared.
The first organized prairie restorations were planted in Dane County in the 1970s, Higdon said.
Since then, the annual seed collection days have become an anticipated event.
Countywide in 2018, volunteers collected about 180 species of seeds, “all native to Wisconsin,” said Higdon. Some of the seeds are commonplace, others rare and expensive if they had to be purchased for replanting.
In 2018, at CamRock County Park alone, about 850 pounds of seeds were gathered, Higdon said.
As he supervised a small group of Koshkonong Trails students amid shoulder-high flowers and other plants on a breezy, sunny afternoon, Kloppenburg challenged them to name what they saw growing around them as they filled their feed bags with yellow cone flower pods.
Yellow cone flowers, Kloppenburg explained to help them find what they'd been instructed to gather, look like “tips of fingers.”
Also growing around them was Bergamot – a variety of mint — and brown pods that were the remnants of the summer’s baptisa, also known as white wild indigo. Also, goldenrod. And Culver’s root, one of the more valuable species.
Janice Redford, a longtime board member of Friends of CamRock County Park, was on hand all day Sept. 13.
She said the prairie restoration the Koshkonong Trails students were working in was planted by homeschool students, some juvenile offenders and other volunteers of various ages nearly 15 years ago. She was one of the many volunteers who, back then, walked through what had been corn rows, the soil still littered with old, broken corn stalks. They scattered about 40 different varieties of seeds and then waited anxiously for them to grow.
Redford said it took about two years after it was planted for the acreage to begin to flourish.
“The first year only some of it grew but we knew more would,” Redford said. "It was really beautiful within two years.”
Before they headed out into the prairie, Otto had explained to the Koshkonong Trails students how restorations typically progress over time.
“Typically, we see a couple of species come up in the first year after a prairie is planted, black eyed Susan, Bergamot, primrose,” he said. “The second year you get a little flush of eight or 10 species. And then we run a fire through there… and we really start to see the prairie start to thrive.”
For more information on the county’s prairie seed program contact Higdon at (608) 286-9497 or by email at higdon.lars@countyofdane.com
