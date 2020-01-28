CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge girls basketball team was defeated by Marshall, 43-31, in a Capitol South Conference game Thursday night at Cambridge High School.
Cambridge (6-8, 2-2) and Marshall (11-4, 4-0) were tied at 19-19 at halftime, but the No. 7th-ranked Cardinals held the Blue Jays to just 12-second half points.
“It wasn’t truly a 12-point game,” second-year head coach Kelly Cunningham said. “They got a few points at the end when we were trying to pressure them and foul to catch up. With about five minutes left, we were still within a couple of points. It was five points with only a few minutes left.
“We missed shots toward the end and they didn’t and we had to try to extend the game.”
Mayah Holzhueter finished with a team-high nine points for Cambridge and Olivia Williams added eight.
It was a familiar tale for the Blue Jays, who hung with No. 3 Lake Mills earlier in the season. But coming out on the losing end is little consolation.
“We played Lake Mills tough, we played Marshall tough, we beat Lodi,” Cunningham said. “Our success hasn’t been a fluke. It’s continuing to put ourselves in good positions and taking care of the ball. It’s rewarding, but it would be nice to win these games.”
The Cardinals have won the last two WIAA Division 3 state championships and return most of their roster from both teams with the exception of Mia Morel, who transferred to Madison Memorial this season and injured her MCL this week according to Jon Masson of the Wisconsin State Journal.
Going into the game, Cunningham acknowledged that Marshall was a great shooting team, which meant the Blue Jays would need to do a great job boxing out in order to eliminate second chances on any given possession.
“We did a great job of that, there were multiple times where we would stop them after one missed shot three possessions in a row,” Cunningham said. “Against a team as good as they are, that’s huge.”
Gracie Korth had six points and 10 rebounds for Cambridge and Cunningham referred to her as a “rebounding machine.”
It was the first time Marshall had been held under 50 points all season and it wasn’t because Cambridge attempted to bleed the life out of the game by slowing down its offense. But neither team was speeding up the game with full-court pressure, so it settled into a half-court game.
“It wasn’t anything purposeful (to slow down),” Cunningham said. “Our transition defense was really good. We didn’t let them get out after rebounds or turnovers. We did a great job.”
The Blue Jays will take on New Glarus (8-5, 2-2) in a road game Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. It’s the final game of the first half of the Capitol South slate.
“After New Glarus, we’ll have seen everybody and we know that we can beat anybody in the conference, but they also know that anybody can beat anybody, so it’s not going to get any easier,” Cunningham said.
MARSHALL 43, CAMBRIDGE 31
Cardinals 19 24 — 43
Blue Jays 19 12 — 31
Marshall (fg ftm-fta pts) — Lutz 6 6-7 18, Andrews 3 1-2 7, Rain 1 0-0 2, Weisensel 1 0-0 3, Nickel 5 3-4 13. Totals — 16 10-13 43.
Cambridge — Downing 0 2-2 2, Korth 2 2-4 6, Holzhueter 4 0-1 9, Stenklyft 1 0-0 2, Williams 2 4-7 8, Bolger 2 0-0 4. Totals — 11 8-14 31.
3-point goals — M (Weisensel) 1; C (Holzhueter) 1. Total fouls — M 14, C 14.
