A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE
Sun., Sept. 1: Pizza on the Farm
Sprouting Acres Farm, at 1746 Highway 73, is having “Pizza on the Farm” Sept. 1 from 4:30-8 p.m. More information: (608) 469-2319.Tues., Sept. 3: “Back to School”
Local businesses are celebrating the first day of school with giveaways and activities on Sept. 3 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Businesses include Anew Vintage Dream, the Cambridge Market Cafe, Details Boutique, Galleria 214, Kindfolk Coffee Co. and Ruby Rose Gallery. A portion of sales from businesses involved go to school supplies for the school district. More information: hello@shop-details.com.
Tues., Sept. 3: Yoga
The Cambridge Market Cafe will host yoga every Tuesday and Thursday this fall, starting Sept. 3. Class begins at 9 a.m. at 217 W. Main St. Cost is $12 for drop-ins, or a five-class pass for $50. More information: (608) 423-2182.
Thurs., Sept. 5: Community Cafe
There will be a free Community Cafe Sept. 5 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 403 Blue Jay Way. The September meal is hosted by East Koshkonong Lutheran Church. More information: (608)423-8108.
Sat., Sept. 7: CFD Appreciation Day
Sept. 7 is the Cambridge Fire Department Appreciation Day, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Lake Ripley Park, N4310 Park Rd. The event includes a poker run, car show, bingo, raffles, a food and beer tent and live music. Park admission is free. Event proceeds go to the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department. The Driftless, a local country/bluegrass/folk band, plays from 3:30-7 p.m. Saving Savannah, a country/rock cover band, performs from 7-11 p.m. More information: (608) 334-9818.
Sunday, Sept. 8: Church picnic
The London Moravian Church will have its annual church picnic on Sunday, Sept. 8 at Korth Park, W8390 Korth Lane in Lake Mills. Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. featuring the Glenwood Moravian Church Trombone Choir. Potluck to follow. More information: (608) 764-1482.
Tuesday, Sept. 10: “Let’s Knit Gnomes”
Kaleidoscope Fibers, at 131 W. Main St., will hold a class teaching people to knit gnomes on Sept. 10 at 5 p.m., Sept. 14 at 1 p.m., Sept. 24 at 1 p.m., and Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. Registration is required. More information: (920) 342-0496
Wednesday, Sept. 11: Karaoke
There will be Karaoke at Mike Farm Tavern, W9624 U.S. Highway 12, on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. More information: (608) 423-3030.
Sunday, Sept. 15: Pizza on the Farm
Sprouting Acres Farm, at 1746 Highway 73, is holding a “Pizza on the Farm” night on Sept. 15 from 4:30-8 p.m, with live music and pizza. More information: (608) 469-2319.
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Needle Felting class
Kaleidoscope Fibers will hold a class teaching people to make needle-felted apples at 4 p.m. at 131 W. Main St. Cost is $25 not including materials. Participants must pre-register. More information: (920) 342-0496
ROCKDALE
Fri., Sept. 6: Rusty Hearts show
The Rusty Hearts, an oldies band, will play at Rockdale Bar & Grill Sept. 6 from 7-11 p.m. at 222 Water St. More information: (608) 423-3323.
Saturday, Sept. 14: Twang Dragons show
The Twang Dragons will play Sept. 14 2-6 p.m. at Rockdale Bar & Grill, 222 Water St. More information: (608) 423-3323.
Wednesday, Sept. 18: Story Time
Fall story time at the Cambridge Community Library, 101 Spring Water Alley, will run from Sept. 18 to Nov. 22 on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30-10:15 a.m. The theme is Mother Goose. Registration forms can be found at the circulation desk. More information: (608) 423-3900.DEERFIELD
Sat., Aug. 31: Vision Board Workshop
The Deerfield Coffeehouse will hold a workshop Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at 50 N. Main St. People can try creating visual representations of their goals. Supplies provided. More information: (608) 764-3118.
Sun., Sept. 8: Raffle & Chicken Dinners
The Deerfield Rod and Gun Club is hosting merchandise raffles and chicken dinners Sept. 8 from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at 4372 Rod and Gun Rd. More information: (608) 764-5811.
Sun., Sept. 8: Community Meal
There is a community meal Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. More information: (608) 764-5431.
Sept. 12-14: Community Garage Sales
The Deerfield Community Garage Sales will be Sept. 12, 13 and 14. To list a garage sale on the community map, people must email julieschwenn@yahoo.com by Sept. 8. More information: (608) 764-5935.
Saturday, Sept. 14: Calligraphy Workshop
There will be a brush pen calligraphy workshop Sept. 14 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Deerfield Coffeehouse, 50 N. Main St., hosted by Greater Joy Design-Calligraphy Workshops. The class will teach people hand lettering with a brush pen, and calligraphy styles. Cost is $60-70 depending on supplies purchased. More information: www.greaterjoydesign.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 11: PTO
The Cambridge PTO meets Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Lighthouse room of Nikolay Middle School, 211 South St. The Deerfield PTO meets Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the DES Library at 340 W. Quarry St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.