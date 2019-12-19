Thurs., Dec. 19
Breakfast
French Toast Sticks
Turkey Bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Juice
Milk
Yogurt
Lunch
Homemade Cheese (No meat) or Sausage Pizza
Garlicky Green Beans
Sliced Apples
- Second Choice: Breaded Chicken Patty
Friday, Dec. 20
Breakfast
Confetti Pancakes
Cinnamon Waffles
Hash Browns
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Milk
Juice
Yogurt
Lunch
Baked Ham
Au gratin Potatoes
Dinner Roll
Cranberry Sauce
Fresh Baked Cookie
- Second Choice: Breaded Chicken Patty
Dec. 23-Jan 1
NO SCHOOL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.