Thurs., Dec. 19

Breakfast

French Toast Sticks

Turkey Bacon

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Fruit

Juice

Milk

Yogurt

Lunch

Homemade Cheese (No meat) or Sausage Pizza

Garlicky Green Beans

Sliced Apples

  • Second Choice: Breaded Chicken Patty

Friday, Dec. 20

Breakfast

Confetti Pancakes

Cinnamon Waffles

Hash Browns

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Fruit

Milk

Juice

Yogurt

Lunch

Baked Ham

Au gratin Potatoes

Dinner Roll

Cranberry Sauce

Fresh Baked Cookie

  • Second Choice: Breaded Chicken Patty

Dec. 23-Jan 1

NO SCHOOL

