This weekend, Bingo is the game-o.
If you want to play the game-o, you’ll have two chances in Cambridge and Deerfield.
Your first chance to call B-I-N-G-O is in Cambridge on Thursday with Thanksgiving Bingo at the Cambridge Community Library at 6:30 p.m.
It’s followed by the Deerfield Community Center Family Bingo Night on Saturday, Nov. 23. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
The game of Bingo is a huge tradition for both communities, a staple of the month.
This weekend marks the 25th-anniversary of DCC Bingo, and the 11th-anniversary of Thanksgiving Bingo.
People sit in their lucky spots. They hear the same callers year after year make jokes like “B4, my favorite vitamin.” They buy arm-spans of raffle tickets to win a wagon full of candy. They race around the room holding erasers or dental floss they brought from home — a tradition called Monty Hall.
Other local groups are taking up this tradition as well, like Deerfield High School and Grace Lutheran Church.
I found myself wondering, why hold all this Bingo in November?
Organizers say it’s a family-friendly, all-ages, wacky game. Perfect for the season of togetherness.
For the Cambridge Community Library, the best Bingo prizes are items for your Thanksgiving table. Winners take their pick from boxes of stuffing, turkey napkins and mashed potatoes mixes.
And DCC staff say their Bingo night always falls on the opening weekend of gun hunting, giving families and kids something special to do while their hunters head to the woods.
So break out your bean or fruit loop markers, and pack your bag of random household objects, because Bingo season is here.
