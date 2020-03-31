Cambridge Elementary School art teacher Sarah Krajewski is leaning into digital education.
Krajewski created a series of YouTube videos called the Cool Beans Club. In each video, Krajewski teaches an art activity anyone can do from home. She also leads viewers in positive affirmations and a guided meditation.
Krajewski has been posting videos daily as a way of keeping her students, and any families that may be watching, entertained and positive.
“I’m trying to be as helpful and positive as possible for people who might feel a little bit lost,” she said.
Krajewski isn’t the only one.
Cambridge fourth-grade teacher Katie Mosey wrote a letter to each one of her students and mailed them home. She said she wanted her kids to know she was thinking about them.
And Cambridge second-grade teacher Jessica Reinstad is encouraging her students to play games, help cook and go outside and explore.
And all three are finding new ways of connecting with students while schools are closed.
Cambridge students began learning from home on Monday, March 30. Local teachers and administrators are trying to find unique ways to keep them going.
Keith Schneider, the district’s curriculum and instruction director, said plans for distance learning have been in the works since schools closed on March 16.
The goal is to start slow and to ease in, Schneider said.
“Families are going to create unique schedules,” Schneider said. “This is our entry point.”
“We’ll make adjustments,” as remote learning continues, Schneider said.
Teachers and administrators agree that this type of learning is very different from what students, and teachers, are used to.
“It’s not going to be an 8-hour day like our kids our used to,” Schneider said. When it comes to distance learning, he said, “less is more.”
“It’s not the same when you’re at home,” Reinstad agreed.
“It’s definitely a big environment shift, or a mental shift,” Krajewski agreed. “We’re all used to being around hundreds of kids.”
With families dealing with lots of outside pressures, like working from home, lost employment, parents working in healthcare, food insecurity and internet issues, Schneider said teachers and staff don’t want to add more stress.
“Everybody‘s lives have been turned upside down,” Schneider said. “There are a lot of needs.”
“Education may not be front and center to all families,” he continued, but rather, “a piece of the puzzle.”
Schneider, Mosey and Reinstad all agreed that flexibility is key.
“I think we’re just staying fluid. Every day is different,” Reinstad said. “It will all fall into place.”
Instructions for distance learning are being kept online, on a website that Schneider created that is now live and linked on the district’s home page.
Each grade level has the option to post a weekly lesson plan, listing all the subjects and activities students can work on during the week.
Schneider said the options are “managable. They’re appropriate. They’re on grade level.”
Teachers are trying to be creative with reaching students and parents by using Google Classroom, writing letters, scanning and distributing books digitally, singing songs on YouTube and sending video messages.
“I have to be a little more inventive with what I teach them or show them, because they don’t have the same access to resources as I do,” Krajewski said.
At the elementary level, students are working a lot with paper packets, and pre-planned activities that were sent home with families on March 19. These packets include math problems, journaling and writing prompts, flashcards and anything unique to that grade, Schneider said.
“The technology is so different,” in elementary school, Reinstad said. “We have online resources that the kids can use, but they’re not used to doing a lot of online.”
“In fourth-grade we still prefer a lot of books and materials in their hands,” Mosey said.
Mosey said after a bit of review, fourth-grade students will be continuing in the reading and math units they had planned to start in person.
Reinstad said her second-grade students were engaged in more hands-on learning in the classroom, rather than worksheets. That, she said, was a challenge to re-create for home.
Reinstad and her team sent home paper money for store games and money math. She’s also encouraging families to continue staying physically active.
“They are learning by playing board games and cooking and crafts...going outside and exploring. (They) don’t have to constantly be connected to the curriculum,” Reinstad said.
Krajewski hopes that if families haven’t been seeing the Cool Beans Club videos up until now, they’ll find another way to stay active and creative.
“Most kids know how to find a YouTube video,” Krajewski said.
At the high school, Schneider said students are pretty familiar with online tools and education.
Cambridge relies almost fully on “one to one” technology, with one Chromebook issued per student in grades 6-12. Students already were using online portals for assignments and class discussions.
Yet, access for all students is still a concern, Schneider said.
“We’re still going to work through the challenges of access,” Schneider said.
Administrators have been working with families to get them the technology they need. But they may still be combating poor internet access or other limits.
Schneider said the district ordered 15 more mobile hotspots to send home with students, bringing its total hot spot count to 25. Administrators are also willing to mail materials to students if needed, he said.
One of the benefits of technology, said Krajewski, is some normalcy with students. They’re practicing their daily mantra, seeing Krajewski and making art.
“My students know me, they know the routines of the art room,” Krajewski said. The videos feel like “they’re in art with me.”
Reinstad agreed.
“I’ve actually grown to appreciate technology right now, more than I ever have before, because otherwise we wouldn’t be able to connect. Connecting has become the priority right now,” she said.
“Ultimately the kids will be okay academically,” Reinstad said. “The most important thing is we want them to be healthy, we want them to feel safe, we want them to mentally be happy and well fed.”
“I’m trying to focus on our students’ mental health as well, because I can’t imagine a second-grader trying to piece this together,” Krajewski agreed.
Schneider said the district’s main concern right now is making sure families don’t get overwhelmed by the distance learning.
Each grade has identified the most important key points they hope students are practicing, said Mosey. Beyond that, the school district and teachers are trying to keep in mind how much parents can be responsible for.
“Our parents are not teachers,” Schneider said. “What kinds of things….could our parents help with?”
“There is a high expectation for students to still learn, but we don’t know what their home life looks like,” Krajewski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.