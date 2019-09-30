Cambridge celebrated on Sept. 29 a champion of local recreation, a U.S. Marine, a coach, an athlete-turned-teacher and a football team that overcame the odds.
The Cambridge School District held its recognition banquet for the Blue Jay Hall of Honor and Athletic Hall of Fame awards at Lake Ripley Country Club. This is the eleventh year of the local award ceremony.
Hall of Honor 2019 inductees are Mary Behling, Community Mmember of the Year and Col. Scott Fosdal, Distinguished Alumn. The 2004 Cambridge High School football team, Jennifer (Reisenauer) Ditzman and Kurt Klemp were inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame.
Each inductee received at least one standing ovation, and the common theme in the evening’s remarks was that it takes a village to raise a child.
The Hall of Honor banquet is meant to recognize alumni, athletes, citizens and student accomplishments, and to present scholarships to current Cambridge students.
“You may live in Wisconsin, you might live in Bozeman, Montana like Scott Fosdal does, you may come from long distances, but we all have our roots here,” said John Leadholm, a retired Cambridge basketball coach and Hall of Honor committee member. “We are all Blue Jays...even though you may go away, you’ll never be forgotten.”
“It’s truly an inspiration to come together with a community of people who, over decades, over miles, over teams, over individuals… and just see some true good,” the evening’s MC, Cambridge School Board President Tracy Smithback-Travis said.
Mary Behling
Mary Behling was recognized as the Community Member of the Year for her work building local recreational opportunities. An attorney by profession, Behling has served the Cambridge Community Activities Program and the Cambridge Foundation, founded youth baseball and football programs and ran long-standing volleyball tournaments.
“I couldn’t even begin to estimate the countless number of hours that Mary has given to the Cambridge Community Activities Program,” said Bridgette Hermanson, former CAP director and Behling’s nominator. “She is thoughtful, meticulous and dedicated in all that she does.”
Behling credited her father with teaching her to serve her community.
“You volunteer. You step up and take your turn to serve. You lead when you need to, and you work as a group when that’s the better way. You fight the battles for what you think is best for the program and the people you’re working with,” Behling said. “You help coach and take the kids out for ice cream later.”
“Thank you, Papa, you taught me well,” she added.
Scott Fosdal
Scott Fosdal graduated from Cambridge High School in 1984 and went on to a 30-year military career with the U.S. Marines as a commanding officer, instructor and advisor. He was nominated for the Distinguished Alumni award by John Leadholm.
Former Cambridge High School teacher Rick Rapp presented Fosdal’s award. Fosdal shared that Rapp taught him how to work hard, with daily practice.
“A great leader such as you draws as much from those that he leads, as they draw from him.
Leading is a matter of respect, friendship and trust. You’ve demonstrated all those qualities as a high school leader, and then honed it to perfection in the Marine Corps,” Rapp said.
“Allow me to be the mirror, and to shine it back on the people who deserve it,” Fosdal said, naming his family, classmates, teachers and administrators. “Those are the people that deserve any accolades, approval or recognition for my being here.”
Jennifer (Reisenauer) Ditzman
CHS alumna Jennifer (Reisenauer) Ditzman was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame for her performance as a three-sport varsity athlete. Ditzman played volleyball, soccer and basketball, earning conference recognition and most valuable player awards in all three.
Ditzman was the first female athlete in Cambridge history to earn a college scholarship. Now, she’s a high school teacher in Green Bay.
“Jen was the best girls basketball player that I had the opportunity to coach. But she’s also one of the best people I’ve ever had the opportunity to know,” said Leadholm, her high school basketball coach.
“My own coaches...were more than excellent coaches and mentors, they were family members,” Ditzman said. “They say it takes a village to raise a child, Scott I agree, and I’m so glad that Cambridge was mine.”
Kurt Klemp
Kurt Klemp was recognized Sunday night for his accomplishments in football and wrestling at CHS. Klemp was a varsity athlete, earing conference recognition as an offensive and defensive lineman, and contributing to the 1974 undefeated football season.
Klemp went on to spend 14 years as a wrestling coach in Cambridge, and helped found the local youth wrestling program.
“It’s a tribute to the community that we all are proud of,” Klemp said, whose family has had four generations attend Cambridge schools. “I’m proud of being a member of this community.”
Klemp called coaching “a great honor.”
“I’d just like to thank everyone for sharing their kids with me,” Klemp added.
“Most of all Kurt...thank you for becoming a coach and thank you for helping instill those values and that work ethic into future athletes,” Smithback-Travis said.
2004 Football Team
The 2004 Cambridge High School football team was nominated by Kim Zuelsdorf for induction into the Athletic Hall of Fame.
After losing one of its players, Zuelsdorf’s son Dustin “Dozer” Zuelsdorf, in a motorcycle accident, the team honored its missing player, and banded together. They went on to have an undefeated season and won the conference championship. An annual scholarship event on frozen Lake Ripley, Dip for Dozer, was founded in Zuelsdorf’s memory.
“15 years ago, I lost a brother, but I gained 50 more, and 50 mothers. This community is truly one big family,” Keifer Zuelsdorf, Dustin’s brother, said as he presented the award to the team.
“Our perfect season didn’t come out of thin air, it came out of years of hard work, confidence from lessons learned and a belief in our friend’s dream,” said Bryce Chinault, a member of the team, as he accepted the award,
“They have inspired a generation,” Zuelsdorf said. “They have inspired this next 15 years of individuals, Cambridge athletes, with what they’ve done for the community, bringing the community together.”
