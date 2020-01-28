A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE
Jan. 27-Feb. 8: Academy Awards Contest
The Cambridge Community Library is hosting its fourth-annual Academy Awards contest from Jan. 27 to Feb. 8. To participate, pick up ballots at 101 Spring Water Alley, choose winners and return by Feb. 8.
Jan. 31-Feb. 1: Fisheree
The Cambridge Area Lions Club is hosting a fisheree from Friday, Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. until Saturday, Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. Meet at N4098 Marina Lane in Cambridge to register and fish. The event includes raffles and cash prizes.
Saturday, Feb. 1: Free discussion group
The Cambridge Humanities Council is holding a free discussion group called the Bantering Beats on Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. at Keystone Grill, 206 W. Main St. It’s a conversational group exchanging ideas and connecting. This month’s topic is “what experiences would you like to revisit and why?”
Sun., Feb. 2: Artist meet-up
There will be a networking event for artists on Feb. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cambridge Market Cafe, 217 W. Main St. It’s meant to help professional and hobby artists develop their work and connect with other artists.
Sunday, Feb. 2: Unofficial caucus
The Cambridge Action Coalition is hosting an unofficial caucus for the 2020 Presidential Election on Feb. 2 from 2-3 p.m. at the Cambridge Winery, 700 Kenseth Way. In advance of the Iowa Caucus, Cambridge residents will have their own, discussing democratic candidates they prefer and splitting into groups based on those preferences. RSVP by Feb. 1.
Thursday, Feb. 6: Community Cafe
There is a Community Cafe Feb. 6 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Cambridge High School Commons, 403 Blue Jay Way. It's a free meal open to anyone in the community.
Saturday, Feb. 8: Dip for Dozer
The fifteenth-annual Dip for Dozer fundraiser will be Feb. 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Ripley Park, N4310 Park Rd. Participants will jump into Lake Ripley to raise money for the Dozer 52 Football Scholarship. The foundation in honor of Dustin “Dozer” Zueisdorf has awarded over $125,000 in scholarships to Cambridge students. Festivities begin with ice sculpting, a costume contest and turkey bowling. People will jump into the lake at 1 p.m. and gather after 1:30 p.m. at Rockdale Bar N Grill for raffles, awards and music. Participants must pre-register, on Feb. 7 at Lake Ripley Lanes from 6-8 p.m. or Feb. 9 at Ripley Park.
Saturday, Feb. 8: Snow-shoeing
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is hosting a snow-shoeing event Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Cambridge Wildlife and Fishing Area off Highway 134. Part of an outdoor events series for families this winter. More information: (608) 423-8108.
Saturday, Feb. 8: Ladies Day Away
Cambridge Community Activities Program is having a ladies day away on Feb. 8 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. It's a free activity space for women.
Sunday, Feb. 9: FFA Alumni Euchre Party
The Cambridge FFA Alumni are hosting the annual Euchre card party and auction on Feb. 9 at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. Registration at 12 p.m., with cards beginning at 12:30 p.m. The event includes lunch, and costs $5.
Sunday, Feb. 9: PFLAG meeting
There will be a PFLAG meeting on Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St. PFLAG is a national nonprofit that supports and advocates for LGBTQ people, their families and allies. The Cambridge chapter of the organization holds a support meeting every month.
DEERFIELD
Sunday, Feb. 2: Souperbowl of Caring
Deerfield Lutheran Church is having a souper bowl fundraiser for the Deerfield and Cambridge food pantries on Feb. 2 at 10:30 a.m. at 206 S. Main St. They will serve chili, chicken noodle, broccoli cheese and baked potato soups, which can be eaten at the church or taken to go.
Saturday, Feb. 8: Love and Chocolate Dessert Theater
First Wing Family Theater is hosting a Love and Chocolate Dessert Theater show on Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., at St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church Education Center, 3494 Oak Park Rd. A cast of 55 will perform music, dance, poetry and jokes. Desserts provided. There is a suggested donation of $8 for adults and $5 for youth (kids under 5 free) to benefit the theater group.
Sunday, Feb. 9: Community Meal
There is a community meal Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. It's a free meal for the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.