MAZOMANIE — De’Shawn Barsness was a match-up nightmare.
The Wisconsin Heights junior scored 28 points showing off his versatility to lead the Vanguards to a 55-42 victory over visiting Cambridge in a Capitol South Conference game Thursday night in Mazomanie.
Barsness, a 6-foot-2 wing, typically makes defenses pay by slashing to the basket and pulling up for jump shots; but on Thursday he did that with vengeance.
"He was on attack mode from the start of the game. I’m assuming that he was reminded that he was held to six points the first time we played him," Cambridge coach Mike Jeffery said. "I’m sure that was reiterated to him a few times going into the game because he was intense."
Barsness made 11 buckets and went 6 for 8 from the free-throw line. Earlier in the season when Cambridge benefited from a 20-0 run to open the game en route to a 68-59 home victory, the Vanguards made eight 3-pointers. On Thursday, they made one.
"They didn't need them," Jeffery said. "We were giving up lanes to drive to the basket and weren't matching their intensity with our defense. That game in January, we had four sets of eyes on De'Shawn every possession and I don't think we had that this time."
Jack Nikolay scored a team-high 10 points for Cambridge, including a pair of 3-pointers. Jace Horton added six points for the Blue Jays.
In six games since January 21, Cambridge has scored more than 54 points twice. The Blue Jays won both of those games, but the productivity hasn't been as good since winning four in a row from December 27 through January 21.
Defense hasn't been as sharp as Jeffery desires, and the offense hasn't been able to make up for it.
"There’s kind of a blueprint out there for how to play us," Jeffery said. "The last few games, the teams we’re playing in the second cycle through the conference, they’ve tended to put an athletic defender on (senior guard) Drew (Jeffery) and they’ll put a physical defender on Jack to take some of his looks away. We’re just going to have to figure out ways around that.
"That’s what normally happens the second time through the conference. Teams figure things out and they develop plans."
Cambridge will host Belleville on Tuesday, Marshall on Friday and Black Hawk Saturday. All three games will be at 7:30 p.m.
The Jays (7-11, 2-5 Capitol South) finish the regular season on the road at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against New Glarus (12-6, 7-0).
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 55,
CAMBRIDGE 42
Cambridge 24 18 — 42
Wis. Heights 30 25 — 55
Cambridge (fg ftm-fta pts) — Nikolay 2 4-4 10, Kaiser 1 0-0 3, Downing 2 0-0 4, Jeffery 2 0-0 5, Stein 1 0-0 3, Colts 1 0-0 2, Schroeder 1 0-0 3, Marty 2 0-0 4, Horton 3 0-1 6, Kozler 1 0-1 2. Totals — 16 4-6 42.
Wisconsin Heights — Jacobus 1 0-0 2, Parman 0 2-2 2, Cribbs 2 0-0 5, Barsness 11 6-8 28, Adler 1 0-0 2, Herrling 1 0-0 2, J. Brabender 1 0-2 2, D. Brabender 5 2-2 12. Totals — 22 10-14 55.
3-point goals — C (Nikolay 2, Kaiser, Jeffery, Stein, Schroeder) 6; WH (Cribbs) 1. Total fouls — C 11, WH 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.