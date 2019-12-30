An after-school art club that Cambridge Elementary School that art teacher Sarah Krajewski created five years ago continues to gain participants.
The club has seen record-high numbers this year, with 80 students. That’s 57 percent of the school’s 140 fifth and sixth-graders.
“Half of students that can do art club, do art club,” Krajewski said.
Krajewski said the focus remains giving students another chance to create art, outside of the classroom.
“They’re just so excited about being a part of something, being included, being around other people that are excited,” she said.
Fourth and fifth-grade students in Art Club meet twice a month after school. They work on individual projects, collaborate on larger ones, and run the annual art show in May.
Krajewski has added meeting times every year, seen more students join, and seen the club’s reputation spread at CES. First and second-graders often ask when they can get involved.
“If it grows, that’s amazing...That means (students) love art,” Krajewski said. “I’m never going to say ‘no’ to a kid that wants to do extra art.”
After school recently in the CES art room, club members were absorbed in a variety of projects.
Some were drizzling red and yellow paint onto blue shirts. They’ll be the official club shirts worn to events like the annual art show.
Others were painting large frames in which art will be hung on school walls this year. Students concurred they see Art Club as another opportunity, beyond art class, to be creative.
“We usually would only have art once a week; now we get another chance,” said fifth-grader Mara DiPiazza.
Some said friends urged them to get involved.
“I like art club in general because I get to be with my friends,” fifth-grader Addison Shechter said.
“My friends said that it would be super fun,” agreed Tanner Furseth.
Hailey Garcia concurred that this was an opportunity to have fun.
“We do crazy activities sometimes,” Garcia said.
And Perla Brewer said she was drawn to the chance to dabble in many different mediums, from painting to clay. “I just like all of it,” she said.
In addition to t-shirts and art frames, all art club members work together each year on a large-scale collaborative project. “Our big hurrah,” Krajewski calls it.
This year’s project will be a mural in the CES cafeteria, which will be revealed at the May art show. It will be an abstract, shape-based mural, Krajewski said, meant to complement an existing cafeteria mural that the art club painted a few years ago.
“We really strive to have a welcoming space,” Krajewski said. “Murals are a big part of it.”
Such projects that wouldn’t be possible to complete in regular art classes, and usually spruce up some part of the elementary school, Krajewski said.
“There’s a lot of pride in seeing there is a piece of them in our school,” Krajewski said.
Past art club projects include a mosaic backsplash in the art room, an outdoor garden seating space and a felted heart quilt.
“No matter what we do, they’re always psyched about it,” Krajewski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.