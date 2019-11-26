Conservationist Tia Nelson says of all the schools she visits, Cambridge Elementary is her favorite.
“They do so much. They have the school forest, they have (Georgia Gomez-Ibanez) doing the ecology class. They seem very committed and dedicated to the values of the environment,” Nelson said.
Nelson graduated from UW-Madison with a Wildlife Ecology degree and now works an an ecologist for the Outrider Foundation, a Madison non-profit creating digital resources on climate change. She is the daughter of Gaylord Nelson, a U.S. Senator and founder of Earth Day and has served as a National Conservancy policy advisor, executive secretary to the Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Land and co-chair of the Wisconsin Task Force on Global Warming.
She visited Cambridge Elementary School for the fifth time Nov. 21, where she met a fourth-grade reading group, toured the art room and gave an assembly for older students. Nelson told the story of her father’s love of the environment, how he decided to go into public service after meeting a U.S. Senator at age 10, and the importance of conservation.
“The most powerful thing about my father’s life for me is that when he was 10 years old, he became inspired to become a public servant, and so I know that what happens in a kid’s life at age 9, or 10 or 11 has the potential to shape them for a lifetime,” Nelson said. “It’s the most important work I can do.”
Nelson started visiting Cambridge after receiving letters from CES reading groups, asking her questions and inviting her to visit. She took them up on their offer.
“Now it’s become a tradition,” Nelson said. “It’s my favorite thing to do because sometimes my job is really hard, and this job is simply joyful for me to come here and talk to the kids, hear about how my father’s life inspired them and hear their stories,” Nelson said.
Nelson was well-received by students, who eagerly asked questions, shared T-shirts they made and called her nice.
This year’s visit was special in more ways than one. Next year marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, which was founded by Nelson’s father.
“We’ve made many, many improvements in the environment but we also have many, many challenges ahead of us, so there’s a lot of interest in the anniversary, and what are the challenges for the next 50 years,” Nelson said.
The visit was also unique due to the presence of a four-person film crew, making a documentary for the Outrider Foundation. They filmed Nelson’s interaction with students and her presentation.
The documentary will tell the story of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and that protecting the environment is something “every American can and should be a part of,” said Christine Arena, the producer of the film.
“I feel like I’m backstage during a big giant TV show the world can watch,” said fourth-grader Ester Servais. “This is crazy.”
Students in the reading group thought the camera man, who was wearing a steadying rig for the camera, looked like a “scorpion” or a “ghostbuster.”
“I love being around kids...their enthusiasm and their values and their joy in protecting the environment... It’s just such a gift to be around them and their spirit,” Nelson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.