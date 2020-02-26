One of the greatest winter joys for us Wisconsin gardeners is the Garden & Landscape Expo in Madison.
A few weeks ago, the glee was palpable as gardeners (and their less-than-enthusiastic partners or families) gathered to ohhh and ahhh over the latest trends in gardening. We found goodies for our gardens we never knew we couldn’t live without, and learned a bit from the many seminars and lectures being presented.
Gardening is an indulgence that is truly nondiscriminatory and appeals to all types; old, young, large, small, political persuasions from both sides of the aisles, religions of all types or no types. You get my drift. And within all that variety, we find similarities and joys we love to share beyond getting our hands dirty.
There were groups for perennial lovers and a rock garden club, peonies and daylilies, hosta, and, of course, those hot little succulents. Mushrooms and mosses even had their own fan clubs. Anything greenish, yeah, there was a group for it! All this variation in interests still found unity in the collective indulgence of previewing spring on a chilly February weekend. There was a common eagerness to get our hands in the soil..
The Garden Expo and that deliciously warm Sunday we just had are spring previews to serve as motivators for our next gardening phases.
Spring really is right around the corner. Now is the time to finish our garden plans and actually start some of our seeds. And when exactly can we start planting? Oh, my friends, let me tell you of the greatest day of my year: Last Frost Day. It needs capital letters. It’s that amazing.
This is the average day of the last frost for any given area. The last time Jack Frost will be skipping through our garden beds, endangering our plants.
Goodbye, Jack, hello spring.
In the Madison area, Last Frost Day floats around May 15 (ah, how nice that it snuggles closely to Mother’s Day and is ridiculously close to my birthday…in case anyone needed gift ideas).
This is the magical day when we can safely plant a majority of our seedlings into our outdoor gardens. But what seedlings? And how do we know what to start when? That’s what these last few weeks of winter are for. The planning and beginning.
We start with a countdown to Last Frost Day as a guide to what seeds we can start. Some of these little guys need all the time they can get to prep for being out in the sunshine.
This last week in February finds us at -Week 12…12 weeks to Go Time. While we cannot start many seeds right now, we can start enough to feel accomplished and eager for the weeks to tick by quickly.
For the next few weeks, I’ll be letting you know what seeds you can start inside to get ready for outside, as well as when it is safe to start putting things in the soil. Because, thankfully, there are green buddies that are hardy enough to sneak in the soil before that Last Frost Day.
We’ll also walk through some tried-and-true methods for starting seeds. Until then, finish up those garden plans. Start digging out your old seed packets or start ordering new ones — the funnest! Find some seed starting soil. After all, playing in the soil is something that unites all of us gardeners, big, small, daylily lovers or rock garden enthusiasts. We’ve waited all winter to get our hands dirty again!
Last Frost Countdown: -Week 12
Seeds to Start: Petunias, Impatiens, Pansy, Celery, Celeriac
