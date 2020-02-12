A local tradition in Deerfield this week is combining art with community service.
Deerfield High School is holding its Empty Bowls workshops and fundraising meal this spring. It’s a tradition started by DHS art teacher Carrie Schmidt in 2014.
During the art workshops, which are Feb. 17 and 24 from 4-7 p.m., anybody can get their art on. Try your hand at throwing on a pottery wheel, or hand-craft a ceramic pot.
There’s also the chance to make a wooden bowl. This workshop was a new addition last year, taught by the DHS Technology Education teacher Nick Brattlie. A handful of people will cut rings out of wood, stack and glue them together.
Gov. Tony Evers took one of these wooden bowls home with him after visiting Deerfield on Feb. 4.
Spots are limited to make a wooden bowl, so contact Nick Brattlie at brattlien@deerfield.k12.wi.us to sign up.
Artists can return for round two on March 9 and 16 from 4-7 p.m. to glaze their bowls.
There’s no cost to make a bowl, although you can purchase your own for $10 in April. All the bowls crafted in February will be donated to the Deerfield Empty Bowls fundraising meal on April 8 at DHS. The proceeds from this meal, run by the DHS Art Club, benefits the Deerfield Food Pantry.
Organizers have said this event both gets art into the community, and fights hunger locally. Whether you’re looking to help others in your community, or just make a cool art project, this is a great way to do both.
So get the full empty bowls experience. Craft a masterpiece. Support the Deerfield Food Pantry. Eat soup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.