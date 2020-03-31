Home Again assisted living and memory care facility in Cambridge is reaching out to the community, for mailed greetings for its residents.
"Our residents need some love and inspiration right now and for the next several weeks. We are on complete lockdown and desperately trying our best as caregivers to protect them from becoming ill. We can't have visitors, activities or communal dining. We need positive inspiration such as cards, pictures, drawings from both adults and kids," Home Again said in a release.
"Help our care team help them to stay positive and smiling. let them know that others in our communities are thinking of them. Please sign your first name and where you are from so they can appreciate the love, near and far."
Mail items to
Lauren Loofboro: Cards for Residents
308 England St.
Cambridge ,WI 53523
