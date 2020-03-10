When we first got television, I was a fourteen-year-old happy camper. The closest TV station was WGN channel 9 out of Chicago. When it wasn’t too snowy, My sister and I could invite friends and we would have a “TV party.”
Television made leaps and jumps quickly. It wasn’t long before there were TV stations and there was no worry about “snow” and reception. There was one channel to watch, the Rockford channel. I think it was NBC, but don’t quote me.
But I will never forget Chuck Faber-Jack of all trades: anchor man, news, weather, sports. He was handsome, with curly hair, and so good he eventually went to a higher market, Milwaukee.
Television has provided livelihoods and careers for uncountable people. For example, Sally Kolkmeyer, weather girl for over 30 years in Rockford, Illinois and Milwaukee. As she retires she has handed over the weather map to her niece, Morgan Kolkmeyer (my-great-niece) meteorologist for WGN, Chicago. (I had to brag a bit.)
It’s impossible to me that our first television set was 68 years ago! The days of black and white snowy pictures, one channel and TV dinners wrapped in foil — no microwaves, so dinner came out of the oven.
It’s different today as most things are: technology is a horse race.
Dozens of channels are available to choose from, Hulu, Netflix, movies. There’s also news and information almost before it happens. But you know all of that.
Some things survived from all those years ago, namely programs like “I Love Lucy,” “Andy in Mayberry,” and too many to name. Carol Burnette — do you remember the skit “Gone With the Wind” when she made a gown out of drapes and left the curtain rods at her shoulders? I still laugh.
Why do these oldies, and there’s a million of them, last for generations? In my humble opinion, they lasted because they were that good. I can also name a few of my favorites that are very good. But there are so many programs, it’s hard to have a few and be die-hard fans.
Today I am trying to make light of things that, in the scheme of things, are not that important.
We are so inundated with viruses, politics, health, money and all the problems we face, I thought a TV synopsis might be a happier thought. Especially those of us that remember those TV dinners!
My TV dinners are homemade, but I confess they are enjoyed in front of the TV. I try to make it simple, made ahead of time so I don’t miss “Everybody Loves Raymond.”
Creamed Eggs
Ingredients:1 can Campbell’s cream soup, any kind,(undiluted), or your choice of a cream sauce, 3 slices (or more) crisp bacon pieces, 4 hard-boiled eggs, chopped or sliced, 1 T parsley, toast.
Directions: combine all ingredients and heat through. Serve over toast. (I like to slice the eggs with an egg slicer.) And have enough for breakfast the next day.
P.S. Whatever sauce you use, a few dollops added of sour cream is really good. Enjoy.
