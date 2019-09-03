This is the second of six articles about Deerfield and Cambridge veterans that will appear in the newspaper this year. All six will be reprinted in “We Shall Not Forget,” an annual salute to local veterans that will be published in November.
A 1967 graduate of Deerfield High School, Dennis Haberkorn knew he stood a good chance of being drafted to go to Vietnam. He decided to take control of that destiny.
In December 1967, he and a friend “went to the draft board and said ‘when are you going to draft us’ and they said ‘within the next month or two.’ I said, ‘that’s fine, I’ll just volunteer. You might as well send me now.’”
Haberkorn was 19 when he joined the U.S. Army on Jan. 25, 1968.
His first stop was in Milwaukee, where he recalls that he “followed the yellow line, got all my shots, got my uniform, and then I was shipped off to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, for basic training for two months.”
A test at the conclusion of basic training placed him in a job as a soils analyst. He was sent for two months to engineering school at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
He went from there to Fort Hood, Texas, where he shuttled paperwork to a homebound, handicapped general.
“I would go out to his place, sit and watch TV while he did all his paperwork and then take it back to the base,” Haberkorn recalls.
“Being a 19-year-old, I was bored. I wanted go on and I wanted to get home,” he said.
He decided to volunteer to go to Vietnam, knowing if he did so he’d only have to stay overseas for one year. Some of his commanding officers tried to talk him out of the decision.
He recalls a colonel saying, “Denny, if you don’t want to go, I can get you out of it,’” Haberkorn said. “I said ‘no, I’ve made up my mind.’ I would have eventually gone there anyway.”
And so, in November 1968, after a 30-day respite at home in Deerfield, he boarded a military flight at O’Hare Field in Chicago. His parents drove him to Chicago to catch that plane.
It took him to San Diego and then to Hawaii, where he and other soldiers on their way to Vietnam were contained in a roofless room at the airport, where they got a small, brief taste of the tropical island.
“I’d come from Deerfield so I thought ‘this is pretty awesome,’” he recalls.
From Hawaii they were flown to Vietnam, to a base southeast of Saigon, where he worked as a combat engineer with the U.S. Army’s 84th Engineering Battalion. In his nearly 12 months in Vietnam, from November 1968 to November 1969, he was promoted from private E5 to a specialist E5.
His job was to support the engineers who were building a road.
“We’d get up in the morning and go out and mine sweep so the engineers could come in a build the road. And when we were done we’d go up and sit on the hills and watch for snipers… so (the engineers) wouldn’t be attacked,” Haberkorn recalls.
Haberkorn spent his 20th birthday in Vietnam in December 1968, and few days later spent a Christmas there.
“They had a big Christmas dinner. It was turkey and gravy, a big meal, but we didn’t celebrate other than that,” he recalls. “I don’t remember Christmas trees or Christmas lights.”
Haberkorn got to go on two, week-long R&Rs to Australia and Taipei.
“I got time away from Vietnam and that was great,” he said. “I got to see some of the world.”
In his final months overseas, he recalls that marijuana was just becoming easy to buy on the streets of Vietnam.
Commanders “threatened everybody that if you got caught doing marijuana you would spend another six months there and I wasn’t about to spend another six months in Vietnam so I never touched the stuff,” Haberkorn said.
Haberkorn was discharged from the U.S. Army on Nov. 15, 1969 and flew back to the United States. He was handed $4,000 cash – money the U.S. Army had held back from his paychecks while he was overseas.
“In 1969 you could buy a house for $8,000 or $10,000, you could buy a car for $2,000, so it was a lot of money,” Haberkorn recalls.
The U.S. military also offered to fly him to any destination he wanted to go in the 48 states.
He chose home – Deerfield, Wisconsin.
Back in Deerfield, he credits longtime local resident and veteran Jack Mandt for opening his downtown bar, normally for those ages 21 and older, to military veterans younger than that.
Though Haberkorn says he tended to hang out with his friends at a bar at Nora that was open to 18-year-olds, he appreciated Mandt’s kindness.
“Jack Mandt said ‘anybody who has served in the military in a war zone is welcome in my bar any time he wants to walk in,’” Haberkorn said. “I did go in there and have a drink.”
Haberkorn said Deerfield was welcoming to Vietnam veterans, unlike Madison, that in 1969 was embroiled in anti-war protests.
“They received me very well back in Deerfield,” he said.
Veterans, he recalled, we warned to not wear their uniforms in Madison.
“You weren’t safe, they were protesting up there,” he said. “I just pretty much stayed away from Madison.”
About five years after he returned home, Haberkorn joined the local VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars). He recalls that in the early 1970s, most members were Korean War veterans, with a few from World War II.
“They knew,” what he’d experienced in Vietnam, Haberkorn said. “There were a lot of them here and they welcomed you.”
Haberkorn went on to work at Sta-Rite in Deerfield and then began a long career as a truck driver, including hauling gasoline for a company called Cardox in Deerfield. Today, he continues to drive a truck part-time for Perkins Oil in Madison, hauling diesel exhaust fluid.
He and his wife, Michelle, were married in 1978 and have two children and five grandchildren.
Forty-five years later, Haberkorn said he remains “fairly active,” in the local VFW.
He said he often thinks back to, when he was in the sixth or seventh-grade, hearing President John F. Kennedy challenge his generation to “ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”
“For some reason that always stuck with me,” he said.
Recently, Haberkorn said he was invited by a group of his great-nephews and great-nieces to be part of a Veteran’s Day ceremony at Deerfield Elementary School. It wasn’t something he had done in the past, but he decided this time to participate.
He said it made him see how important it is to share his story with his family and the community.
“Mia (Haberkorn) texted me and said ‘Uncle Denny, we’re having this thing at the grade school and we’d like to invite you to come,’” he said.
“Just going there and saying ‘I’m here representing Mia and Tenlee Haberkorn and all my nephews, that meant the world to them,” he said. “I didn’t realize that they even thought of me being in the service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.