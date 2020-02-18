JOHNSON CREEK — Attention basketball world, the Deerfield Demons are red hot.
The local boys basketball team ran its winning streak to seven games following a convincing 63-43 Trailways South Conference victory at Johnson Creek on Friday, Feb. 14.
Deerfield trailed Palmyra-Eagle by two games with only two games remaining going into Tuesday’s battle of Trailway South leaders. The game did not end prior to The Independent’s deadline.
Tyler Haak scored 15 points and Colin Klade pulled down nine rebounds to lead the Demons to their fifth consecutive TSC victory. Klade also scored 11 points, as did Cal Fisher.
Alex Garza led the Bluejays (5-14, 3-7) with 12 while Justin Swanson had 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT
Deerfield (12-8 overall) will wrap up the regular season Friday hosting Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose in a 7:15 p.m. Trailways South tipoff.
WIAA SEEDING
SUNDAY
Deerfield will learn who and where they’ll play in the upcoming WIAA Division 4 tournament as seeding will take place on Sunday.
DEERFIELD 63
JOHNSON CREEK 43
Deerfield 36 27 — 63
Johnson Creek 18 25 — 43
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Navarro 0 0-3 0, Doyle 1 0-0 2, Mathweg 3 0-2 7, Fisher 4 3-4 11, Klade 5 1-1 11, Haak 6 3-4 15, Nehring 1 0-0 2, Lasack 3 1-2 7, Bonjour 1 0-0 2, Gjermo 3 0-1 6. Totals — 27 8-14 63.
Johnson Creek — Garza 4 3-8 12, Swanson 2 2-2 6, Sullifan 2 0-7 4, Walling 1 0-0 2, Anton-Pernat 3 1-1 9, Owen 1 0-1 2, Garsky 3 0-1 8. Totals — 16 6-20 43.
3-point goals — D 1 (Mathwig 1), JC 3 (Anton-Pernat 2, Garza 1). Total fouls — D 18, JC 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.