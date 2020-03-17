As a daily commuter through Cambridge, a banner opposing the proposed PAC alerted me to the upcoming referendum. As a professional in theatre, and manager of a very similar space, I wanted to share some information. We are approaching the 20th anniversary of the River Arts Center in the Sauk Prairie School District - a place where a very controversial referendum passed by a slim margin, with the opposition stating that they didn’t think there would be enough use to justify construction.
When proposed, advocates for the facility targeted usage of about 1,800 hours per year, and 180 days. Last year we saw 3,000 hours of usage over 330 days. Just over 50% of the total hourly usage was by non-school district groups, generating over $60,000 in rental income - which is in turn used to maintain and upgrade equipment, as well as cover costs of labor and utilities. Our usage is so great, that a referendum in April includes an addition on the facility for an additional theater space, as 6 months of the year are booked solid annually.
There are a lot of cultural arguments to be made for the arts, and I’m sure they’ve been made time and time again in support of this referendum. We know that students involved in the arts perform better academically than those who are not - and the numbers show that Cambridge students are heavily involved in the arts, with a reported 87% of students involved in music or performing arts classes.
One of the arguments that is not often made is the economic impact of a performing arts facility. The arts contribute over $763 billion to the U.S. economy annually - that’s more than agriculture. On a local level, performances bring spending to local businesses. Working with our local Chamber of Commerce, we estimated that one dance competition we hosted last year generated $71,000 in local spending, with other locally presented performances generating over $250,000. 20 years in, and we’re estimating a local economic impact of half a million dollars annually - in a similarly small community.
A great many of the nay-sayers from our referendum are now some of our most frequent visitors. Most can’t imagine not having the River Arts Center, nor can they envision the community without the embracement of the arts that followed construction.
I encourage you to vote “yes” to the PAC.
-Nick Dingma, Fort Atkinson
