Two Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer players earned first-team all-Capitol Conference soccer recognition.
Sophomore Zach Huffman was a first-team midfielder and senior Ben Incha was a first-team defender for United. Huffman was joined by two seniors, two juniors and one sophomore as first-team midfielders.
Lake Mills junior John Wilke and Belleville/New Glarus senior Charlie Douma each were named Co-Player of the Year.
The first-team defenders consisted of two juniors and one senior along with Incha.
Junior forward Brandon Her was the lone second-teamer for United. Her scored twice for United in its 2-2 tie with conference-champion Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River).
United had two players earn honorable mention: senior keeper Carson Galla and senior midfielder Ayden Moynihan.
Cambridge/Deerfield finished the season with a 7-6-4 record overall. United was a sixth-place team out of 10 teams in the Capitol Conference.
Cambridge/Deerfield was defeated by Sugar River (12-8-1, 7-1-1) in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs. Sugar River was defeated in the second round by McFarland, which was a Division 3 state runner up.
Lake Mills, which took fifth place in the Capitol Conference, was a WIAA Division 4 state runner up.
2019 CAPITOL CONFERENCE SOCCER TEAM
First Team
Forwards
Gavin Childs Wis. Heights/Barneveld Jr.
Breckin Faber Sugar River Jr.
Will Van Dinter Wisconsin Dells Jr.
Midfielders
Charlie Douma Sugar River Sr.
Caeben Schomber Wis. Heights/Barneveld Jr.
Ryan Downing Sugar River So.
Adam Brands Luther Prep Sr.
A.J. Karls Lodi Jr.
Zach Huffman Cambridge/Deerfield So.
Defenders
Tyler Stampfl Sugar River Jr.
Brodie Trollop Wis. Heights/Barneveld Jr.
Ben Incha Cambridge/Deerfield Sr.
Camden Schultz Lake Mills Sr.
Keeper
Carson Richter Lodi Jr.
CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Charlie Douma, Sugar River
John Wilke, Lake Mills
Second Team
Forwards
Salvatore Genco Columbus Sr.
Carter Siegenthaler Sugar River So.
Brandon Her Cambridge/Deerfield Jr.
Midfielders
Jailen Ortega Lake Mills So.
Matthew Briskey Lodi Sr.
Rhead Jacobus Wis. Heights/Barnevled Sr.
Owen Odegard Sugar River Sr.
Brayden Cymbalak Wis. Heights/Barneveld Sr.
Keeper
Julian Lutz Sugar River Sr.
Honorable Mention
Forwards
Drew Stoddard Lake Mills Jr.
Nthaniel Karls Lodi Sr.
Sam King Wis. Heights/Barneveld Fr.
Isaias Santos Luther Prep Sr.
Seth Hayden Dodgeland/Hustisford Sr.
Midfielders
Nicholas Sabey Wisconsin Dells Jr.
Kyle Main Lakeside Lutheran So.
Tyler Lueschow Sugar River Sr.
Ben Lukszys Sugar River So.
Brayden Ciesiolka Lake Mills So.
Ayden Moynihan Cambridge/Deerfield Sr.
Brady Ziegler Lodi Jr.
Noah Ziperski Sugar River Sr.
Defenders
Ben Zieser Lodi Sr.
Jake Hale Wisconsin Dells Sr.
Carter Roelke Lakeside Lutheran Jr.
Hayden Ott Columbus Sr.
Zach Veling Lodi Jr.
Anton Bednarski Dodgeland/Hustisford Jr.
Jed Mittelstadt Luther Prep Jr.
Lucas Hart Lake Mills So.
Keepers
Trevor Dimpfl Wis. Heights/Barneveld Jr.
Ben Fish Wisconsin Dells Sr.
Carson Galla Cambridge/Deerfield Sr.
Caleb Heckendorf Luther Prep Sr.
Connor Dean Lake Mills Sr.
