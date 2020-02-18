Oakland offers Hunter Safety Course
A three-week Hunter Safety Course will be held at Oakland Conservation Club in Cambridge beginning on Saturday, March 14. Booklet pickup to get a head start on studying will be on March 3 at 7 p.m.
The courses will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the class size will be limited to 40 students.
Contact Gary Schenck at (920) 563-9194 for more information.
Neighbor's to host LRCC Women's Organization Luncheon
On Tuesday, March 3, 2020 the Lake Ripley Country Club Women's Organization will have a luncheon event at Neighbor’s Bar & Grill in Jefferson. Morning cards begin at 10 a.m. and lunch at 11:45 p.m.
Afternoon cards start at 12:45 p.m. The cost is $15 with a choice of Chicken Salad on lettuce, BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, and a half Turkey BLT w/cup of Cheesy Broccoli soup.
Contact Jan Benzinger at (608) 423-7978 with any questions.
