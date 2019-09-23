Cambridge is getting physical from Sept. 23- 28, during the annual Week of Wellness.
The Week of Wellness, a series of events at the schools and in the community, is meant to encourage healthy habits.
“The Week of Wellness is an extra effort to support making good choices while taking care of our bodies,” Cambridge Elementary School principal Chris Holt said.
It’s hosted by the Cambridge Wellness Collaborative, a group of community and school district members trying to promote wellness locally.
“The goal of the week is to get everyone in the community-students, families, adults, kids- involved and moving,” said Lesli Rumpf, director of the Cambridge Community Activities Program, which is a wellness collaborative member.
Local residents can use the Cambridge Community Fitness Center at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way, for free between 5:15-7:45 a.m., 5-8 p.m. and 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
“Cambridge has so many ways to stay active and healthy and the (wellness collaborative) wants to highlight those opportunities,” Rumpf said.
The Cambridge schools will celebrate with a smoothie bar and blender bike at lunch, a new lunch menu for students to try out on Tuesday and a “Cupcake Shuffle” at Cambridge Elementary, where students will move around a track as a fundraiser for the PTO.
Families will also get moving Sept. 26 for Cambridge’s Bike to School event at 7 a.m.. On Thursday morning, people can ride their bike from the high school to Cambridge Elementary or Nikolay Middle School, or walk from Westside Park.
“We (practice healthy habits) every day in school, but the fun extra events of this week help solidify commitments to ourselves,” Holt said.
Students and adults alike are encouraged to wear their workout clothes on Wednesday and bring water to school or work with them on Friday.
Residents can also join in free exercise classes during the week. Below is a class schedule. For more information about wellness week, contact Cambridge CAP at (608) 423-8108.
Class schedule:
Mon., Sept. 23
- Free pilates, 5:30-6:20 a.m., Cambridge High School small gym, 403 Blue Jay Way
- Free Aquacize, 7-8 p.m., Cambridge Pool, 802 W. Water St.
Tues., Sept. 24
- Free Fit after 50 class, 7-8 a.m., Cambridge Pool, 802 W. Water St.
- Free Jazzercise, 6-7 p.m., Nikolay Middle School Historical Gym, 211 South St.
- Boot Camp, 6-7 p.m. at Dynamic Health and Fitness, 101 E. Main St.
Wed., Sept. 25
- Free pilates, 5:30-6:20 a.m., Cambridge High School small gym, 403 Blue Jay Way
- Intro to Kettlebell, 5:45-6:45 p.m., Living Well Studio, 238 W. Main St.
- Hands-only CPR, 5:30-6:15 p.m., Cambridge Market Cafe, 217 W. Main St.
Thurs., Sept. 26
- Bike or Walk to School, 7 a.m., Cambridge High School parking lot, 403 Blue Jay Way
- Free Jazzercise, 6-7 p.m., Nikolay Middle School Historical Gym, 211 South St.
Sat., Sept. 28
- Boot Camp, 8:45-9:45 a.m., Dynamic Health and Fitness, 101 E. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.