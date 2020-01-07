The 2020 local spring election is underway with contested races for the Dane County Board and Cambridge School Board and significant coming turnover, though no opposition, for Cambridge Village Board seats.
The spring election is April 7.
Nomination papers for the Dane and Jefferson County Boards and area town boards, village boards and school boards were due back to municipal, county and school district clerks by 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7. Non-candidacy papers, for incumbents not running again, were due on Dec. 27.
Dane County Board
Kathleeen “Kate” McGinnity and Kris Breunig, both of Cambridge, are running for the Dane County Board’s 37th District seat.
Incumbent Bob Salov is not seeking re-election. Salov has represented District 37 since 1996.
District 37 includes the Villages of Cambridge, Deerfield and Rockdale, the towns of Albion, Christiana, Deerfield, Dunkirk and Rutland, and part of the City of Edgerton.
Cambridge School Board
There will be a contested race for the Cambridge School Board, with five people seeking four seats. Three of the seats are for three-year terms and one is for the remainder of a two-year term. The three candidates with the highest vote totals will fill the three-year seats and the fourth will fill the remainder of the two-year seat. Incumbents Courtney Reed Jenkins, Tracy Smithback-Travis, Julie West and Jim Womble are on the ballot, as is non-incumbent Grace Leonard.
Cambridge Village Board
The Cambridge Village Board will look significantly different after April 7, though there is no contested race for its three open seats. Incumbents Paula Hollenbeck and Sue Christianson aren’t seeking re-election. Incumbent Eric Wittwer is on the ballot. Wittwer, Carla Galler and Wyatt Rose are seeking the three seats.
Jefferson County Board
Laura Payne, who represents the Town of Oakland and part of the Village of Cambridge in District 16 of the Jefferson County Board, is seeking re-election in April. She is running unopposed.
Deerfield Village Board
Three seats are open on the Deerfield Village Board. Incumbents Dave Wilkinson, Gary Wieczorek and Arnold Evenson are all running unopposed.
Oakland Town Board
Two seats are open on the Oakland Town Board. Incumbents Jimmy DeGidio and Tom Jensen’s seats are up for re-election. No one was available at the Town Hall on Jan. 7 to share who had filed papers.
Deerfield Town Board
Two seats are open on the Deerfield Town Board. Incumbents Nick Brattlie and Randy Behlke’s seats are up for re-election. No one was available at the Town Hall on Jan. 7 to share who had filed papers.
Christiana Town Board
There are no Christiana Town Board elections in 2020.
Rockdale Village Board
Two seats are open on the Rockdale Village Board, that are currently held by Jeri Boden and Alicia Hynes. Candidates will be nominated at a village caucus to be held in January.
Deerfield School Board
Two seats are open on the Deerfield School Board. Incumbents Autumn Knudtson and Shelley Mack are both running unopposed.
