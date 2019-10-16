A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE
Thurs., Oct. 17: Fall Fun!
The Cambridge Community Library is having a “Fall Fun!” party as its Third Thursday program Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley.
Fri., Oct. 18: Girl’s Night Out
The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce is holding its fall Girl’s Night Out Oct. 18 from 6-10 p.m. on Main St. in Cambridge. The local retail event is geared toward women shoppers.
Sat., Oct. 19th: Cook-out fundraiser
Grace Lutheran Church is having a cook-out to benefit the Madison Area Jail Ministry. It will be held Oct. 19th from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Cambridge Piggly Wiggly, 100 Jefferson St.
Sat., Oct. 19: Self-defense workshop
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a self-defense workshop Oct. 19 from 1-5 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St.
Mon., Oct. 21: Movie Monday
The Cambridge Community Library will show “Red Joan” on Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley.
Mon., Oct. 21: Healing through Storytelling
The Cambridge Community Library is having a workshop about healing on Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. A guest speaker will discuss his experience with post-traumatic stress disorder and coping using stories.
Wed., Oct. 23: Movie day
The Cambridge Community Library will show “Toy Story 4” after a Cambridge early release day Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley.
Fri., Oct. 25 : Dunkin’ for Pumpkins
Dunkin for Pumpkins is Oct. 25 from 6-8 p.m. at the Cambridge Area Community Pool, 802 W. Water St. Kids can swim and dive for pumpkins and play games. Pre-registration for the Cambridge Community Activities Program event is required by Oct. 21.
Sat., Oct. 26: Lions Club raffle
The Cambridge Area Lions Club is having its annual gun raffle to benefit the club and its programs. The winners will be drawn on Oct. 26 at Lake Ripley Lanes, W9582 U.S. Highway 12. Tickets are available at Angels Among Us Thrift Shop, Lake Ripley Lanes, Mink Farm Tavern, J&T Bait Shanty, and The Sports Page Bar and Grill.
Sat., Oct. 26: Halloween parade
The second-annual Halloween costume parade is Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. Kids and families can dress up in costumes, parade through Veterans Park at 100 E. Main St. and trick-or-treat downtown. Participants should meet at 102 W. Main St. at 9:45 a.m.
Oct. 26-27: Earth, Wood and Fire artist tour
The 20th anniversary of the Earth, Wood and Fire tour is Oct. 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Area artists open their studios for a self-guided driving tour.
ROCKDALE
Thurs., Oct. 17: Swedish meatball supper
Rockdale Lutheran Church will hold its annual Swedish Meatball supper on Oct. 17 from 4-6 p.m. at 107 Water St.
DEERFIELD
Tues., Oct. 22: Pack the Pantry and Community Day
Students from Deerfield High School will be doing community service on Oct. 22, the annual Community Day, from 12:30-3 p.m. Local residents can place non-perishable food items outside their door to be collected, or have their yards cleaned, by DHS students.
Wed., Oct. 23: Great Pumpkin Hunt
The Great Pumpkin Hunt will be Oct. 23 from 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. in downtown Deerfield. People can stroll down Main Street in costume to collect treats and vote on decorations.
Wed., Oct. 23: DCC Brat Sale and Stuff-The-Squad
The Deerfield Community Center have an open-house during the Great Pumpkin Hunt on Oct. 23 at 10 Liberty St. People can stop in 4:30-7 p.m. to tour the new center, collect candy and have a brat. People can also “Stuff the Squad,” with non-perishable food items for the Deerfield Food Pantry and DCC holiday baskets.
