VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

Plan Commission

Monday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m.,  Amundson Community Center

Village Board

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Library Board

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m., Amundson Community Center 

Water & Sewer Committee

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

Joint Interactive Meeting

Monday, Sept. 9, 7 a.m., Village Hall

Public Works Committee

Monday, Sept. 9, 6 p.m., Village Hall

Board of Review

Monday, Sept. 9, 6 p.m., Village Hall

Finance Committee

Monday, Sept. 9, 6:45 p.m., Village Hall

Monday, Sept. 23, 6:45 p.m., Village Hall

Village Board

Monday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Village Hall

Monday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m., Village Hall

Plan Commission

Monday, Sept. 16, 6 p.m., Village Hall 

Library Board

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 4 p.m., Deerfield Public Library 

Deerfield Cares 

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 5:30 p.m., Deerfield Lutheran Church

Deerfield Community Center Board

Monday, Sept. 23, 6:45 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

DEERFIELD SCHOOLS

Joint Interactive Board

Monday, Sept. 9, 7 a.m., Deerfield Village Hall

Committee of the Whole

Monday, Sept. 9, 5 p.m., District Conference Room

Board of Education

Monday, Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m, WDEE Studio Room 

CAMBRIDGE SCHOOLS

Board of Education

Monday, Sept. 16, 6 p.m., Cambridge High School IMC

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA

Town Board

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m., Town Hall 

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

Town Board

Monday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Town Garage 

TOWN OF OAKLAND

Lake District Meeting

Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m., Town Hall 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.