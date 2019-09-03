Standing tall amongst the rolling hills five miles southeast of Cambridge are two historic church buildings that date back to the 1890s. The story of why the two structures stand just a stone's throw apart is a piece of the rich history of this congregation and the story of the Norwegian immigrants who settled on the Koshkonong Prairie and who founded the congregation in 1844.
Bonnie Ehrke is the defacto historian of East Koshkonong, or as she prefers, "collector of the history." She frequently gives tours of the two buildings and the church cemetery. Her family has been part of the church since its beginning. It was her ancestor's farm where the first meeting was held 175 years ago. Four of her ancestors were among the first congregants to be baptized by the church.
In 1844, Norwegian pastor Johannes Wilhelm Christian Dietrichson visited the Koshkonong Prairie. He was sent by a businessman in Norway concerned about the spiritual lives of Norwegian emigrants.
At a meeting on Oct. 10, 1844 on the Anderson farm, Rev. Dietrichson organized 40 families into a congregation in what became East Koshkonong. Three days later, the West Koshkonong parish, about eight miles away near Stoughton, was formally organized.
After a year, Dietrichson returned to Norway with the promise to return if a pastor could not be found. He kept that promise and returned to the Koshkonong Prairie a year later with a wife. He founded several congregations in the area including West Koshkonong Lutheran Church and St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church in the Town of Deerfield. In the beginning, parishes only held services every other Sunday, because Rev. Dietrichson and subsequent pastors would rotate between the congregations of the Koshkonong Prairie.
On Sept. 22, 2019, East Koshkonong Lutheran Church, West Koshkonong Lutheran Church and St. Paul's Liberty Church will hold a joint worship service at Schuster's Farm in Deerfield to celebrate 175 years of worship on the Koshkonong Prairie. The service will be in yet another historic place, the round barn at Schuster’s Playtime Farm on U.S. Highway 12-18 west of Deerfield.
"It's a time where we can gather with other church families," Ehrke said.
There will be a 9:30 a.m. worship service followed by a potluck luncheon. Following the luncheon, families can enjoy Schuster's farm with special-rate wristbands for kids.
"It'll be a historical event in that it'll be a service back on a farm like the first service," Ehrke said.
For a little historical context, 175 years ago Wisconsin was still a territory — it would be four more years before statehood was granted in 1848. On December 4, 1844, James K. Polk was elected the 11th president of the United States. And, the U.S. Constitution had been ratified just 55 years earlier.
So, why the two church buildings standing so near each other outside Cambridge? In the 1880s, a controversy arose in the Synod over the doctrine of God's salvation — a disagreement that became known as the Predestination Controversy. The disagreement lead the congregants at East Koshkonong to split into two factions.
Before the split, services were held in a small stone church. In 1892, a group in one camp built the "upper church" just a few hundred feet from the stone church. Later, the other group replaced the old stone church, dedicating a new church building in 1897. For the next 69 years, the two congregations held separate worship services each Sunday. They existed as not much more than neighbors until, in 1961, the East Koshkonong congregations reconciled.
You can see the effects of this doctrinal split in churches throughout southern Wisconsin, including the two churches that stand side-by-side at the site of the original West Koshkonong Lutheran Church.
History is full of conflicts and contradictions, which can serve to provide us with perspective on today's divisions. Celebrating milestones provides an occasion to pause to retell the stories of the past. Ehrke recalls the words of a former pastor who said that "celebrating is a significant way for the Koshkonong members to draw from the past and apply it to the future."
The official date of the first service in 1844 was Oct. 10. East Koshkonong Lutheran will mark the anniversary with a special service on Sunday Oct. 6. A speaker from the Synod will be in attendance and the Grieg Chorus, a male choral ensemble that sings Norwegian, sacred, and secular pieces will perform.
As part of the 175th anniversary celebration, East Koshkonong Church is putting together a cookbook with recipes submitted by church members. A collection of recipes is a sort of historical document — a snapshot of a people, place and time.
"Recipes tell a story," said Julie Kriedeman, office manager at East Koshkonong, who is in charge of creating and assembling the cookbook.
"One of the favorite things we do in our house every year is to make lefse. And that's something that was passed down from my grandmother to my father to me," added Kriedeman.
The cookbook, available for purchase in early October, incorporates new recipes submitted by current members as well as recipes that were featured in the previous cookbook printed 25 years ago. In addition, they are scanning in handwritten recipes to be included in the cookbook. "It's like a piece of artwork with torn edges, oil stains on it and flour rubbed in," said Kriedeman.
Today it is more likely that you would share a recipe by printing it from your computer, sending it in an email or finding it online. "To see something written in someone's hand is special," said Kriedeman.
