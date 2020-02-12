A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE
Feb. 15: Hero Dance
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding its annual Hero Dance on Feb. 15 from 5-7 p.m. at Nikolay Middle School, 211 Spring St. This is a Hawaiian-themed dance, and kids are encouraged to bring an adult hero with them. People should pre-register at cambridgecap.net.
Feb. 17: Movie Monday
The Cambridge Community Library will show “Downton Abbey” at its next Movie Monday, on Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley.
Feb. 19: Until Help Arrives
The Cambridge Area Emergency Medical Service is holding a class teaching hands-only CPR and Stop the Bleed skills on Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. at the EMS Station, 271 W. Main St. The course will teach skills to help people after an accident or sudden illness until help arrives. A $10 donation suggested. Call (608) 423-3511 to register.
Feb. 20: Fun with French
The Cambridge Community Library is having a Fun with French party on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 101 Spring Water Alley. French Teacher Madame Welsh will give some lessons in the language, singing songs, activities and snacks.
Feb. 22: Pop-Up Art Show
The Cambridge Artist Society is having a pop-up art show on Feb. 22 from 5-9 p.m. at W9414 Highway 18 in Cambridge. The Artist Society puts on two pop-ups each year. This pop-up has a fire theme, featuring 15 artists and their take on fire.
LONDON
Feb. 15: Prayer Reboot
The London Moravian Church is holding a “Prayer Reboot Workshop” on Feb. 15 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the church, N5610 Highway O. The free class will cover the power of prayer, unanswered prayers and improving prayer life. More information: dbehrend44@gmail.com
DEERFIELD
Feb. 16: Chicken & Biscuits
Deerfield Lutheran Church is holding a chicken and biscuit meal on Feb. 16 after 9 a.m. worship until 12:30 p.m. at 206 S. Main Street. The meal is sponsored by the women of the church, and free-will donations would be accepted.
Feb. 18: Coach retirement
The Deerfield School District will honor DHS basketball coach Dave Borgrud, who is retiring, with a party on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at DHS, 300 Simonson Blvd. After the boys basketball game at 7:15 p.m., there will be cake and a reception for Borgrud.
Feb. 22: Trivia Contest
The Deerfield Public Library’s 28th-annual trivia contest is Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at Doubledays, 4586 Baxter Road in Cottage Grove. The cost is $10 per person on a pre-registered team, and $15 at the door. There will be prizes for top teams, door prizes, raffles and food and beverages.
